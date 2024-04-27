Michigan football CB DJ Waller selects transfer portal destination

Michigan football has managed to retain most of its coveted talent this offseason, with very few big players having left via the transfer portal. But it hasn’t been immune.

Keon Sabb transferring to Alabama aside, the biggest shock came when likely starting cornerback DJ Waller — a sophomore and three-star from Youngstown — opted to hit the portal following the spring game. To this point, he was the only prospective starter to enter the portal — a grand feat considering the coaching changes this offseason.

Waller has chosen his next destination and like Sabb, he appears to be SEC-bound. Per On3’s Pete Nakos, Waller has committed to Kentucky.

With Waller officially off the board, Michigan football will likely rely on Jyaire Hill to fill his void opposite Will Johnson. Former Wolverines cornerback Amorion Walker is predicted to return to Ann Arbor after a stint at Ole Miss, but he potentially could go back to wide receiver instead of filling in as a defensive back once again.

