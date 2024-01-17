Michigan football CB Amorion Walker chooses new school via transfer portal

It was a big win for Michigan football when it managed to snag an already-committed player out of the state of Louisiana in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

A three-star prospect, Amorion Walker was a wide receiver pledged to Notre Dame, but on early signing day in December 2021, Walker flipped to the Wolverines, looking to play the position under fellow Louisiana native, Ron Bellamy.

Walker saw sparing time as a wideout in his freshman season, but he was the talk of spring ball in 2023 when he made the switch to cornerback. Called ‘a unicorn’ by Jim Harbaugh, no other individual player drew as many headlines in the offseason as Walker.

But injuries precluded him from seeing the field early, along with Josh Wallace transferring from UMass. After the national championship game win, Walker entered the transfer portal, and on Wednesday, his new school was revealed.

Moving closer to home, Walker committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

With Walker to Ole Miss and Darrius Clemons to Oregon State, Michigan has but one receiver left from the 2022 class in Tyler Morris. As far as cornerbacks are concerned, the Wolverines will likely look to other players in Walker’s class such as Kody Jones and Myles Pollard, or Jyaire Hill and DJ Waller from the 2023 class.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire