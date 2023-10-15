Michigan football carries deep, highly efficient offense into rivalry game at Michigan State

Taking a look back at what happened during Michigan football's 52-7 win over Indiana, and what's ahead for the Wolverines in their third road game in four weeks on Oct. 20 at Michigan State:

3 things we learned

A PERFECT START: When Michigan is this dominant, who gets the credit? Turns out, everyone. Literally.

Youth impacting this season: There's a phrase around Michigan's football program that at this point in the season, freshmen are no longer freshmen. Semaj Morgan caught his second touchdown of the season, perhaps even more impressive than his first. On second-and-goal, Morgan caught a swing pass to the short side of the field, made a defender miss, broke another tackle and then plowed through a defender for a 7-yard score. Fellow freshman wideout Fredrick Moore also had his first grab since he caught two passes in Week 1, while Karmello English caught a 4-yard touchdown from Jack Tuttle in the fourth quarter, the first reception and score of his career. Last but not least, freshman running back Benjamin Hall turned heads in the fourth quarter, running nine times and finishing as the game's leading rusher with 58 yards.

SABIN: Right now, Michigan football can’t be stopped and its fans seem to know that

Red zone improvements: Last season, the Wolverines were in the top 10 in the country in red zone efficiency, coming away with points on 65 of 71 trips (91.55%) inside the opponents 20. But their touchdown rate was actually just 66.2%, which was ranked No. 42 in all of college football. Fast-forward to this year, and the Wolverines have scored touchdowns on 27 of 34 red-zone trips (79.4%) a rate that should it sustain, would have been tops in the nation a season ago. Currently, it's No. 8. On Saturday, U-M got into IU's red zone seven times, and scored six touchdowns, it settled for just one James Turner field goal in the third quarter.

SEIDEL: After beating up another inferior team, Michigan can only measure itself against history

First olive, are more to follow?: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh compared Donovan Edwards' first touchdown of the season to the first olive finally coming out of the jar — he believes the rest are soon to follow. U-M's junior tailback scored a one-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, though it's hard to know if that was truly a sign of him breaking out of a funk. Edwards finished the game with nine carries for 20 yards, however eight of them were deemed "inefficient" per U-M's metrics. On the season, Edwards has run 60 times for 197 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and just the one score. He also had two catches for 35 yards.

Fast facts

Matchup: No. 2 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) at Michigan State (2-4, 0-3).

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: NBC, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Wolverines by 23½.

Know the foe

The last time Michigan lost in a Big Ten game, or regular season game for that matter, was at Michigan State in 2021. Kenneth Walker III ran for five touchdowns that afternoon and the Wolverines left East Lansing with their first loss of the season. Instead of a statement, it turned out to be the high point in East Lansing of the post-Mark Dantonio era, which has been marked by disfunction since the conclusion of the 2021 season.

That reached a height earlier this season, when MSU fired coach Mel Tucker in September for cause due to admissions he conceded during an investigation into a claim he sexually harassed Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault activist who he had originally hired in a work capacity, over the phone. Since then, Harlon Barnett has taken over as interim coach though the Spartans fortunes have not improved, going 0-4 which began with a lopsided blowout at the hands of Washington. MSU has been in position to win each of the past two weeks, however late game blunders and turnovers have proved costly, as it blew a 16-6 fourth quarter lead at Iowa on Sept. 30 and more recently and staggeringly, a 24-6 fourth quarter lead at Rutgers to drop both contests.

The Spartans have committed the second most turnovers in the nation and rank 116th in penalties per game, both signs of a team that's in disarray, frankly due to no fault of their own. Last week, the Spartans made a quarterback swap and went with redshirt freshman Katin Houser, who showed promise, as he completed 18 of 29 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns and ran in another score of his own. Michigan State ranks No. 95 in total offense (350.3 yards per game) and No. 107 in scoring offense (22.0 points per game), in large part because it's No. 100 in third down efficiency (35.9% conversions).

Nate Carter has shown flash as the lead running back, he's carried the ball 113 times for 529 yards (4.7 yards per attempt) and four touchdowns. Montorie Foster leads the team in catches (24) and yards (274), followed by Tre Mosley, with 23 grabs for 228 yards but it's freshman Jaron Glover, 12 catches for 227 yards who is the big-play threat.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football takes deep, highly efficient offense to MSU