Michigan football cancels Ohio State game as COVID-19 cases increase

For the first time in over 100 years, 'The Game' will not be played.

Tuesday afternoon, Michigan football announced the cancelation of this Saturday's contest with Ohio State due to U-M's recent COVID outbreak.

According to a release, the cancelation is due to "an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week."

“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” said athletic director Warde Manuel in a statement. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”

The Wolverines and Buckeyes have played every year since 1918.

But Michigan was forced to shut down all football activities last week due to a COVID outbreak that infected at least a dozen members of the program, sources previously told the Free Press. The Wolverines canceled last weekend's game against Maryland. And although they returned to "limited workouts" at the start of this week, the outbreak seems to have been too widespread to play against Ohio State this Saturday.

