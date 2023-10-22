Michigan football is a 'buzzsaw' and it is making deep cuts

EAST LANSING — The blade whirled one final time, carving through the decaying corpse that is Michigan State football.

Alex Orji spun his legs, hurtling toward the end zone from the six-yard line and cutting deep into the green, sickly flesh of an ailing rival. By the time the fourth-string Michigan football quarterback crossed the goal line with eight seconds left in a 49-0 annihilation Saturday, the Spartans had been chopped into tiny bits.

The Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh later said, were “a real buzzsaw.”

They tore through MSU, disassembling their in-state foe piece by piece with ruthless efficiency. It was cold-blooded, merciless, even a little bit mean. It was also full of intent. After Michigan went up by four touchdowns before halftime, Harbaugh entered a boisterous locker room and shared a few words.

“Leave no doubt,” he told them.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy told reporters Harbaugh’s pithy message was meant as a reminder the Wolverines needed to finish the game with gusto after they squandered a 16-point lead in a crushing loss to MSU on the same field two years ago.

But it could have easily been interpreted as a clarion call for Michigan’s players to prove their legitimacy, 48 hours after news broke the NCAA had launched an investigation into an alleged sign-stealing operation at Michigan. The mere accusation of impropriety gave the program’s legion of critics more ammunition to assail the authenticity of the Wolverines’ return to prominence, which has been highlighted by a pair of Big Ten titles and a 33-3 mark the past three years. They already dismissed Michigan’s hot start this year, attributing its 8-0 record to an easy schedule that began with three weak nonconference opponents and is devoid of any major tests before November.

“There have been attempts to diminish the team,” Harbaugh harrumphed.

Harbaugh seems to take those slights personally, chalking them up to envy and resentment from his so-called haters.

“There’s people that don’t like to see people be successful,” he explained. “And there’s a target, yeah.”

But no matter how hard the Wolverines have been hit, there never seems to be much of an impact.

They have developed a mental force field, which has shielded them from numerous distractions that have originated both inside Schembechler Hall and beyond its exterior. In the past 13 months, they have weathered the fraught competition between McCarthy and former starting quarterback Cade McNamara, another round of Harbaugh NFL flirtations, the sudden dismissal of co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, an NCAA probe that prompted a three-game school-imposed suspension of their head coach and now accusations of an elaborate sign-stealing scheme.

“We do a tremendous job of keeping the main thing, the main thing, stay in the present moment, control what we can control and just strive to get better,” McCarthy said.

It’s a testament to McCarthy and his teammates that they have managed to continually raise their game amid all the turmoil. Since Big Ten play began, their wins have become increasingly more decisive. They beat Rutgers by 24, Nebraska by 38, Minnesota by 42, Indiana by 45 and MSU by 49.

The scuffling Spartans, mired in a slump precipitated by the sudden ouster of their coach, entered Saturday determined to give Michigan their “best shot,” as sophomore cornerback Dillon Tatum put it. But it quickly became apparent they stood no chance.

In a game that would end up as MSU's worst home loss in program history, Harbaugh fired up the Wolverines’ buzzsaw and immediately splintered the Spartans. An inexorable 12-play, 84-yard march to the end zone on Michigan’s opening possession sliced into MSU’s fragile psyche. A crippling fourth-down stop on the Spartans’ first drive of the game clipped their spirit. By the time McCarthy avoided a heavy rush and hit Roman Wilson with a 25-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0 near the end of the first quarter, MSU had already been dismantled.

The Wolverines were just getting started, however. Their serrated blade kept gyrating and cutting, gyrating and cutting. McCarthy spent most of the night in control of the power tool, completing 21 of 27 pass attempts for 287 yards and four touchdowns during another boffo performance.

He helped Michigan cross the goal line on five of its first six possessions. But he was far from the only one who cut down the Spartans. Mike Sainristil’s 72-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter meant that Michigan’s defense outscored MSU’s entire team. The Spartans never advanced inside the 20-yard line and parts of their offense looked as if they had been amputated by Michigan.

“Let’s not let up,” Sainristil and his teammates chanted.

They didn’t. It was total domination and even MSU linebacker Aaron Brule couldn’t deny that.

“I think those guys are put in position to do what they do,” he said. “And they’re capitalizing on their opportunities. That’s the difference between top-ten teams and teams outside of the top ten…They do the little things really well.”

This isn’t a recent phenomenon, of course. The Wolverines have taken care of the details for quite some time. It’s been a major reason why Michigan has climbed from the depths of despair in 2020 to the top rung of the sport today. The rise has been swift and dramatic. The Wolverines and their supporters have loved every minute of it. Their competitors and loudest detractors most definitely haven’t.

It’s why, since 2021, the team has adopted the slogan, “Michigan vs. Everybody.”

“They can claim and do whatever, say whatever,” guard Zak Zinter said with a hint of defiance. “But we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Yes, the buzzsaw that is Michigan football will continue to spin toward its next opponents and its nearest enemies, sharpened and ready to cut them down to size.

