Michigan football boosted by clean bill of health for the Big Ten championship vs. Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan football's remarkable run of good fortune on the injury front continues.

The Wolverines arrived at the Big Ten championship with questions surrounding defensive tackle Christopher Hinton (undisclosed), running back Blake Corum (foot/ankle) and cornerback Gemon Green (arm/shoulder). But all three of those players were in uniform at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday and took part in the padded portion of pregame warmups.

How much they play once the game against Iowa begins is unclear, but all three are available in some capacity.

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who tore his ACL in the season opener and was on the field in Indianapolis to support his teammates, is the only starter or primary contributor who cannot play against Iowa.

Maintaining a clean bill of health has been a critical component of Michigan's turnaround following last season's 2-4 record when numerous key players were lost, including star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

The 2021 campaign has offered an entirely different script. Corum, Green, running back Donovan Edwards, wide receiver Roman Wilson, guards Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan, outside linebacker Taylor Upshaw and tight end Erick All are among the core contributors who suffered injuries this season, but none of their ailments were season-ending.

Based on warmups, the Wolverines are sticking with their first-choice offensive line featuring LT Ryan Hayes, LG Trevor Keegan, C Andrew Vastardis, RG Zak Zinter and RT Andrew Stueber.

