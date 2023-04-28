Michigan football bolsters special teams with transfer portal commitment

Michigan football is entering 2023 without a lot of questions across the roster. With the fifth-most returning production, nearly every position group has good depth and has played the game at a high-level.

But with some of the personnel losses, the Wolverines have a handful of questions.

As Michigan works to figure out its second cornerback situation opposite Will Johnson, perhaps the other big question mark is who will replace Jake Moody’s production at kicker? While Tommy Doman, entering his third year, is a strong candidate, he’s primarily a punter.

The maize and blue appear to have answered that question on Friday, with the announcement that James Turner, the Louisville kicker, has committed to Michigan football via the transfer portal.

Thankful for my time at Louisville the last 4 years. Excited for this opportunity at the University of Michigan. GO BLUE! @UMichFootball — James Turner (@jamesturner004) April 28, 2023

In 2022, Turner hit 90.9% of his field goal attempts and 97.4% of his extra points. His long last year was 48, but he hit a 50-yarder in 2020. He missed just two field goal attempts in 2020 and 2022, but struggled, missing eight of 22 attempts in 2021.

Though he doesn’t have Moody’s range, he provides the maize and blue with another option on special teams. And, he’s also returning home, as Turner hails originally from neighboring Saline, Michigan.

