Michigan football: Big Ten publishes revised 2022 conference schedule

The Big Ten on Wednesday released a revised 2022 football schedule to compensate for games that were adjusted or canceled during the pandemic-shortened campaign two years ago. Two Michigan football games were impacted.

Most notably, the league confirmed the Wolverines will host Michigan State at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29 in the next installment of the rivalry. U-M traveled to East Lansing this past season and suffered its only conference loss in what was a thrilling new chapter featuring a pair of teams ranked in the top 10.

The date of Michigan's trip to Indiana was also altered. The Wolverines will now travel to Bloomington on Oct. 8 as part of consecutive road games against Iowa and the Hoosiers.

Michigan, which finished No. 3 in the final 2021 rankings, will begin its season Sept. 3 when it hosts Colorado State.

Here's a look at the complete schedule:

Sept. 3 vs. Colorado State

Sept. 10 vs. Hawaii

Sept. 17 vs. Connecticut

Sept. 24 vs. Maryland

Oct. 1 at Iowa

Oct. 8 at Indiana

Oct. 15 vs. Penn State

Oct. 22 Bye Week

Oct. 29 vs. Michigan State

Nov. 5 at Rutgers

Nov. 12 vs. Nebraska

Nov. 19 vs. Illinois

Nov. 26 at Ohio State

