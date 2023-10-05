Michigan football Big Ten opponents announced for next five years

Michigan football fans: the next five years are going to be exciting, albeit much more challenging.

With the additions of USC, Washington, Oregon, and UCLA, the Big Ten is going to be much more difficult to traverse through, and the Wolverines certainly are getting the brunt of it in year one.

The Big Ten announced its new look schedule on Thursday, and as first reported by The Wolverine’s Chris Balas, Michigan will play USC, Washington, and Oregon in each team’s first year in the Big Ten, in addition to Ohio State.

Here are the opponents the maize and blue will face in-conference the next five years.

2024

Home

Michigan State

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Northwestern Wildcats

Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans

Away

Illinois Fighting Illini

Indiana Hoosiers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Washington Huskies

2025

Home

Ohio State Buckeyes

Purdue Boilermakers

Washington Huskies

Wisconsin Badgers

Away

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan State Spartans

Nebraska Cornuuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

USC Trojans

2026

Home

Indiana Hoosiers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan State Spartans

Penn State Nittany Lions

UCLA Bruins

Away

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2027

Home

Illinois Fighting Illini

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Away

Indiana Hoosiers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Michigan State Spartans

Penn State Nittany Lions

UCLA Bruins

2028

Home

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan State Spartans

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Northwestern Wildcats

USC Trojans

Away

Ohio State Buckeyes

Purdue Boilermakers

Washington Huskies

Wisconsin Badgers

