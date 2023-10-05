Michigan football Big Ten opponents announced for next five years
Michigan football fans: the next five years are going to be exciting, albeit much more challenging.
With the additions of USC, Washington, Oregon, and UCLA, the Big Ten is going to be much more difficult to traverse through, and the Wolverines certainly are getting the brunt of it in year one.
The Big Ten announced its new look schedule on Thursday, and as first reported by The Wolverine’s Chris Balas, Michigan will play USC, Washington, and Oregon in each team’s first year in the Big Ten, in addition to Ohio State.
Here are the opponents the maize and blue will face in-conference the next five years.
2024
Home
Away
2025
Home
Ohio State Buckeyes
Washington Huskies
Away
Nebraska Cornuuskers
Northwestern Wildcats
USC Trojans
2026
Home
Indiana Hoosiers
Michigan State Spartans
Penn State Nittany Lions
Away
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon Ducks
2027
Home
Illinois Fighting Illini
Ohio State Buckeyes
Oregon Ducks
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Away
Indiana Hoosiers
Iowa Hawkeyes
Michigan State Spartans
Penn State Nittany Lions
UCLA Bruins
2028
Home
Maryland Terrapins
Michigan State Spartans
Northwestern Wildcats
USC Trojans
Away
Ohio State Buckeyes
Purdue Boilermakers
Washington Huskies
Wisconsin Badgers