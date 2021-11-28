Michigan football Big Ten Championship Game opponent revealed

After beating Ohio State 42-27, everything appeared to be set for Michigan football to have a redux of its earlier season matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers, but a funny thing happened on the way to Indianapolis.

Wisconsin owned the tiebreaker against Iowa due to the head-to-head, and all it had to do was beat 6-4 Minnesota to advance to the Big Ten Championship game as the West’s representative. Iowa had taken care of business by squeaking out a come from behind victory at Nebraska on Friday, which meant that if the Badgers lost, the Hawkeyes could make it to Indianapolis.

And wouldn’t you know it, the Badgers couldn’t manage to get the job done on the road, falling to Minnesota, 23-13.

Related

Opinion: Michigan defeating Ohio State could be a program-changing victory Aidan Hutchinson says Ohio State was rah rah talk, and Michigan was about it on Saturday Michigan football coach throws epic shade at Ryan Day

Michigan will now face Iowa in the Big Ten Championship. This was a matchup that was supposed to happen last season as the consolation game, but the Wolverines couldn’t field a team due to COVID-19.

As it stands at this moment, though both teams will move up in the College Football Playoff rankings, 11-1 Michigan is ranked No. 5 while 10-2 Iowa is ranked No. 16, with losses to Wisconsin and Purdue.

The Big Ten Championship will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 p.m. EST, and will be nationally broadcast on Fox.

List