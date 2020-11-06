How Michigan football became a victim of its own 'rat poison'

As Jim Harbaugh began the sixth year of his tenure with Michigan football, the Wolverines entered a transition phase.

The roster had turned over, as a wave of starters on both offense and defense left a program that stumbled toward a disappointing 9-4 record in 2019. Only five teams in the entire Football Bowl Subdivision had less returning production than Michigan when the calendar flipped to 2020. Then, as a global pandemic became a disruptive force, more losses occurred. The Wolverines’ best cornerback, Ambry Thomas, opted out. Topreceiver Nico Collins did, too.

That reduced expectations for Michigan. But the Wolverines’ coaching staff was having none of it. Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis claimed the new starter at quarterback, Joe Milton, threw 70-yard bombs and made the kind of plays in practice that would be packaged in NFL highlight reels. He also crowed about tight end Erick All, telling reporters he was going to be a “special talent.” Gattis’ defensive counterpart, Don Brown, dialed up the rhetoric, too. He suggested sophomore safety Dax Hill could be the “best cover guy” in the Big Ten. He also praised defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Kwity Paye, saying they couldbe the best edge rusher combination in the sport.

Over and over again, the Wolverines injected a big dose of "rat poison" — Alabama coach Nick Saban’s term for excessive hype — into their veins.

Three years ago, Saban coined that phrase during a news conference following a close victory over Texas A&M. Before that day, the Crimson Tide had steamrolled its competition, beating its first five opponents by an average of 37.6 points per game. As the impressive wins piled up, the media began to shower the SEC powerhouse with praise. Saban became concerned it would have a deleterious effect on his players.

“We don't like for our team to be complacent in any way,” Saban once said.

For Saban, there is no such thing as a sense of security. Last Saturday — Saban's birthday, no less — he was filmed yelling at reserve defensive lineman Tim Smith after an offsides penalty late in a game Alabama was winning, 41-0.

But no matter the occasion or the scale of victory, Saban is never satisfied. After routs, he’ll itemize his team’s mistakes in news conferences and suppress his enthusiasm about the result. Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh takes an entirely different approach. After the Wolverines’ 25-point win over Minnesota in the opener, he wore a look of satisfaction.

“So much good,” he said. “So much good to talk about.”

In the glow of victory, he celebrated his players — most especially Milton — as if they had arrived on the grand stage.

“I think Joe is over there listening, but he’s great,” Harbaugh said with a smile.

A week later, Harbaugh was back in front of the camera and this time his expression had changed. Michigan had just suffered a shocking defeat to Michigan State, losing to a rival it was supposed to beat by more than three touchdowns.

The Wolverines were stunned. Running back Hassan Haskins call it “unreal.”

Days later, Gattis went on radio and said the Wolverines’ offensive preparation was not “up to par.” Had the Wolverines become contaminated by their homemade rat poison?

Harbaugh refused to accept that possibility Monday when he was asked if the coaching staff’s exaggerated praise of the players in the preseason created unrealistic expectations and distorted the reality of a team that is integrating a batch of new parts.

He instead reaffirmed Milton’s success with downfield throws in practice and said Hill is a “tremendous cover” defender.

But according to Pro Football Focus, Milton is just 1-for 9 passing on attempts of 20 or more air yards. Likewise, the website has given Hill one of the team’s lowest grades in pass defense. But they’re not the only players who have failed to meet the hype that preceded them. All, the tight end, accounted for three of the Wolverines’ seven drops, and the Hutchinson-Paye combination has produced just two sacks, despite each topping 140 snaps through two games.

