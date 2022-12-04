Michigan football beats Purdue, 43-22, for second straight Big Ten championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. − It was Michigan football's formula all season and it didn't change with a title on the line.

Start slow, finish strong.

Donovan Edwards had 185 yards rushing and a touchdown and Kalel Mullings had two more scores on the ground as Michigan beat Purdue, 43-22, for its second straight Big Ten championship and an all-but-certain bid in the College Football Playoff.

No. 2 Michigan scored on its opening drive for the 11th time in 13 games to take an early lead before it stumbled its way to the break. For the eighth time in 10 league games, Michigan found itself in a one-possession game at the half.

But as it had in each of the first 12 games of the season, the best second-half team in the nation showed exactly how it got its reputation.

On the first play of the third quarter Michigan lined up in a three tight-end set, all on the left side of the line. The Wolverines ran Donovan Edwards directly behind the overloaded set, he put his foot in the ground and juked past defensive back Reese Taylor before he scampered up the left sideline for a gain of 60 yards.

Four plays later, Kalel Mullings pounded in a score from one-yard out, the first of his career with 12:25 left in the third quarter.

Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten) forced a three-and-out on defense and was in the end zone less than two minutes later. After J.J. McCarthy found Luke Schoonmaker for a 40-yard gain on a crossing route on the drive's first play, Edwards broke three tackles as he ran in a score from 27 yards out.

That set the tone as Michigan out-scored Purdue by 20 in the second half to finish a 43-22 victory to clinch its second straight Big Ten Championship.

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards celebrates a touchdown scored tight end Luke Schoonmaker against Purdue during the first half of the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Purdue scored on consecutive drives to get within nine with 12:37 to play, but freshman Will Johnson's second interception of the game at the Purdue 16 with 9:57 to play set the stage for McCarthy to find Ronnie Bell for an 18-yard touchdown on third-and-11.

A trick play two-point conversion − where every lineman but the center flanked outside the hashes to the left, before McCarthy got the snap, rolled right and connected with Schoonmaker − made it a three possession game.

Story continues

Michigan would score again late, a three-yard run by Mullings with 1:22 to play to put the game to bed.

McCarthy finished 11-of-17 passing with 161 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Edwards ran 25 times for 185 yards and one touchdown.

Its the first 13-win season in Michigan program history, the first time the Wolverines have won consecutive league titles since 2003-04 and guarantees Jim Harbaugh's program will be in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.

Now, the Wolverines await their CFP matchup and destination.

No. 1 Georgia figures to hold onto the top spot and would likely select the Peach Bowl in Atlanta vs. whichever team is No. 4, TCU, Ohio State or Alabama. That would line the Wolverines up for the Fiesta Bowl against either TCU or potentially a rematch with OSU.

McCarthy masterful

For the second week in a row, Michigan wasn't running the ball well early.

Doak Walker award finalist Blake Corum underwent surgery on Friday and didn't travel with the team, and one week after Donovan Edwards ran 22 times for 216 yards and two scores, he was bottled up in the first two quarters.

Edwards ran 11 times for 37 yards (3.4 per carry) in the first 30 minutes, his longest rush of the half going for nine yards. That put the impetus on McCarthy to carry the offense and much like he did in Columbus, the sophomore had no problem shouldering the load.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks to pass against Purdue during the first half of the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis.

It started on the game's opening drive, when he completed 3-for-4 passes for 50 yards and a score. His first connection was a nine-yard drag route to Cornelius Johnson on third-and-9 to move the sticks. His second came after he was flushed from the pocket, rolled left and then threw across his body to find Ronnie Bell for a gain of 16.

On the next play, he threw a jump ball to the left corner of the end zone where freshman tight end Colston Loveland went up and over two Purdue defenders for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 9:11 to play in the first quarter.

After the Wolverines went three-and-out on their next drive − McCarthy nearly connected with Bell on what would've been a gain of at least 50 but the ball was just too far for the senior receiver and it ricocheted off his hands − Michigan got back to its methodical ways.

The Wolverines drove down to the Boilermakers 30 when an incomplete pass from McCarthy to Edwards in the end zone forced the kicking unit onto the field. With Jake Moody on the field looking to tie up the game, two Purdue linemen jumped offsides which made it fourth-and-1. Harbaugh elected to go for it and the Wolverines handed the ball to their new short yardage back, Mullings, who plowed ahead for two yards and first down.

Five plays later, McCarthy converted another third down, rolling right to extend the play before he threw a dot to Luke Schoonmaker for a seven-yard score.

Bend don't break

There were times it seemed as if Michigan didn't read the scouting report or somehow forgot about Purdue's top weapon, Charlie Jones.

Michigan forced Purdue backwards for 10 yards on a three-and-out on the game's opening drive, but then the Big Ten's leading receiver torched the Wolverines in the rest of the way. He caught three straight passes for gains of 15, 14 and 17 on the second drive before Devin Mockobee scored from one-yard out to cap the 10-play, 92-yard drive and tie the score 7-7.

The Boilermakers would string together two more time consuming drives, one that lasted 11 plays, the next for 13, both of which ended with 33 and 45-yard field goals respectively from Mitchell Finneran to make it a one-point game going into the break.

Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones reacts to a first down against Michigan during the first half of the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis.

Jones finished the first half with seven catches for 74 yards. While the Wolverines dedicated more resources his way in the second half, Jones still got his, catching xx more passes to finish the game with xx receptions for xx yards.

The Wolverines seemed to know Purdue couldn't run on them, the Boilermakers carried the ball xx times and managed just xx yards, so they played a bend-don't-break defense against one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the conference in Aidan O'Connell.

The senior completed xx-of-xx passes for 3xx yards, the most through the air Michigan allowed all season, but threw two back-breaking interceptions.

On the second drive of the second half, Purdue had a 32-yard gain to Jones followed by a fake flea-flicker that saw xx run for 25 yards to get to the Michigan 18. But on the next play, O'Connell forced a lob to Jones but Will Johnson, who'd just subbed in for the briefly injured DJ Turner, located the ball and intercepted it on the Michigan 1.

Purdue drove into Michigan territory on each of the next two possessions, but settled for two more field goals from 43 and 27 yards. The Boilermakers entered the game as the sixth best red zone offense in the country.

It was the ensuing drive when Johnson came up with his second pick and Michigan was able to put the game away.

Finneran would add a Big Ten Championship record setting fifth field goal of the game with 5:07 to play.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football beats Purdue for second straight Big Ten title