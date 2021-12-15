Michigan football beats out Georgia, others, for elite safety

Things got hairy for a moment, but Michigan football got its man.

When 2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star safety Keon Sabb first visited Ann Arbor for The Game, despite Dabo Swinney’s no-visit policy, it seemed like the Wolverines had something going. Back when he was a five-star over the summer, Sabb held Michigan football up quite high on his list, but ultimately pledged with the Tigers. A 9-3 season later, with several departures on the coaching staff, suddenly Sabb had decommitted from Clemson and appeared Michigan’s to lose.

However, while schools such as Texas A&M and Penn State were already in the mix, Georgia got involved late, as his teammate and fellow former Clemson commit Daylen Everette flipped to the Dawgs. A commitment that appeared to be sure for the maize and blue were suddenly in flux.

But Sabb held true to what he was feeling before Georgia came calling and ultimately committed to the Wolverines.

As mentioned, Sabb was rated a five-star at one point, ranked as highly as No. 5 overall. He was the 19th-ranked prospect until June 2021, when he fell to 22nd, but fell to 60th overall in the 247Sports Composite in July. 247Sports’ proprietary rankings still have Sabb at No. 71 overall.

At 6-foot-2, 200-pounds, Sabb is a larger safety, and is a three-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track. He originally hailed from New Jersey before he transferred to IMG Academy this fall.

He joins a loaded defensive back group in 2022 which includes five-star corner Will Johnson, four-stars Zeke Berry and Kody Jones, and three-stars Myles Pollard and Damani Dent.

