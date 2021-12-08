Michigan football beats Georgia for elite 2023 recruit

Is this a sign of things to come on New Year’s Eve? Regardless, Michigan football will take it.

One place that the Wolverines have not done a stellar job recruiting-wise is getting elite linebackers to come to Ann Arbor. Sure, they’ve gotten players like Devin Bush and, more recently, Junior Colson. But it’s been few and far between. As of Wednesday, the narrative perhaps is changing.

Michigan and Georgia were the top two for 2023 Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson, who has 33 reported offers, including from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami (FL), Ohio State, and plenty others. Rated No. 62 overall by 247Sports, Wilson is the fourth-best linebacker in 2023 and the No. 14 player in the state of Florida.

However, on Wednesday, he spurned those other schools and committed to Michigan football. He made his announcement on CBS Sports HQ.

Watch his junior highlights:



George Helow was Wilson’s primary recruiter for the Wolverines. According to 247Sports, he runs a blazing fast 11.19 100-meter dash.

On CBS Sports HQ, 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong said that Wilson wanted to commit now in order to be a leader and recruit other high-profile players to the school of his choice.

Wilson is the fourth commitment in the 2023 class for Michigan football, joining defensive tackle Joel Starlings, receiver Semaj Morgan, and kicker Adam Samaha. He’s also the second commitment of the day for the Wolverines, with 2020 (yes, you read that right) four-star offensive tackle Andrew Gentry flipping to Michigan from Virginia.

List