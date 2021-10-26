Michigan football balancing 'sensitive topic' of getting QB J.J. McCarthy snaps

In the latest version of the J.J. McCarthy sampler pack, the freshman quarterback dazzled the Michigan Stadium crowd with a pair of carries that juked defenders, broke tackles and gained 36 yards on a drive.

Yet neither of those scrambles represented McCarthy’s signature moment during Michigan’s 33-7 win over Northwestern last weekend. In fact, his most jaw-dropping play of the afternoon came on a snap that didn’t count — erased by an unnecessary penalty on guard Chuck Filiaga for an illegal blindside block.

The Wolverines faced fourth-and-3 from the NU 14 near the midway point of the fourth quarter. McCarthy received the snap, held the ball as he glanced downfield, recognized the pressure up the middle and from his right, retreated all the way to the 36-yard line before looping back upfield, pointed at where he wanted his receiver to go and fired a strike across his body to tight end Carter Selzer for what would have been a first down across the middle.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs by Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler Jr. (5) during second half action Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.

“I think it’s very important to develop whoever that backup is, and we’ve been fortunate enough that we feel great about J.J.,” offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show. “He’s talented, he possesses every skill set that you want in a quarterback, and we’ve been fortunate enough to get him game reps.”

Gattis has not spoken to the local media since Sept. 8, so his appearance on the radio Monday represented his first remarks about both the cameo appearances for McCarthy, which have become more frequent in recent weeks, and the state of the offense overall. The fifth-best rushing offense in the nation (253.3 yards per game) has propelled the Wolverines to a 7-0 start but done little to quell concerns about McNamara’s throwing ability, especially as the passing game sunk to 104th out of 130 FBS teams following a win over Northwestern in which he threw for 129 yards and no touchdowns.

The message from Gattis channeled the idea that if the offense ain’t broke, don’t fix it. And while critics will question McNamara’s arm strength, deep-ball accuracy and composure under pressure, the bottom line is that he’s done enough to produce a win every week. Gattis also has two players in tailbacks Hassan Haskins (607 yards, 10 TDs) and Blake Corum (730 yards, 10 TDs) who can shoulder the load by themselves. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 113-70 in the second half of games this season.

“When you talk about the balance piece offensively, first and foremost it’s about featuring our best players,” Gattis said. “And right now, you know, if you look at the production we’re getting from Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, those guys are special players. They’re carrying the team. They’re carrying the offense. They’re carrying everyone on their backs.

“We would love to have those 200-yard games of on the ground and on the pass, but ultimately you’ve got to strike what’s hot, you know? And when guys are moving the ball on the ground, you’d be foolish to step away from it just to try and prove a point.”

More interesting than his justification of the run-pass balance was Gattis’ description of how careful the coaching staff has been to protect McNamara’s confidence as it relates to McCarthy. There have been times this season when McNamara grew frustrated with questions about the competency of the passing game; he also bristled when reporters informed him coach Jim Harbaugh said several of the deep throws against the Wildcats were forced.

But there have also been times when Harbaugh and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss have gone out of their way to heap praise on McNamara, even in the wake of subpar performances. Harbaugh told reporters he thought McNamara “threw the ball really accurately” against Northwestern — a game in which McNamara misfired on five of six passes longer than 20 yards and was repeatedly criticized for making erratic throws by Fox analyst Joel Klatt during the television broadcast.

Perhaps complimenting McNamara in public is one means of avoiding turmoil in the quarterback room, something Gattis implied the coaches are actively managing. That could prove crucial during a time when fans are more eager than ever to see McCarthy become the starter, an undercurrent McNamara surely is aware of.

“Cade has done a tremendous job leading us,” Gattis said. “And I think the whole key to that deal, and the most important thing, is being unselfish and having an unselfish room. Because that’s a very sensitive topic, that’s a very sensitive position, and that can make or break your team. When you look at both of those guys, Cade has done a really good job of leading this team and being our quarterback. But he’s also done an unselfish job of helping prepare J.J. along the way as well.”

Toward the end of his interview, though, Gattis acknowledged one of McNamara’s flaws before quickly broadening his comment to avoid singling out the quarterback. He was asked where he’d like to see McNamara improve over the next five weeks as Michigan faces what could be three top-10 opponents and mounts a potential push for the College Football Playoff.

“He’s done a really good job,” Gattis said. “He’s done everything that we’ve asked of him. I don’t know. Overall, we’d obviously love to continue to try to create more explosive plays, and I think that’s all together. Get back to having more explosive runs, having more explosive passes in that area.

“But the ultimate goal is to get the first downs and get the touchdowns. Cade has done an extremely good job of that. He’s done a really good job eliminating negative plays, protecting the football.”

And in the end, he’s right.

McNamara may lack the did-he-just-do-that ability McCarthy has flashed all season, but with a perfect record and only one turnover to his name, it’s hard to say he hasn’t delivered.

