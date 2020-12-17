Michigan football avoids disaster on early signing day — but there are still plenty of questions

As the early signing period began Wednesday morning, Michigan football appeared to be in a unique situation.

The Wolverines weren't undergoing a coaching change. But they didn't have a coaching situation that guaranteed long-term stability, either.

Instead, Michigan was in limbo.

Despite repeated remarks about his desire to continue coaching the Wolverines past this season, Jim Harbaugh has only one year remaining on his contract after this season.

In fact, Harbaugh was the only Power Five coach to enter this season with less than two years on his contract. But it would be truly unprecedented if Harbaugh were to coach Michigan next fall without an extension. Opposing programs seemed to have all the ammo they needed to convince recruits against Harbaugh and the Wolverines — a tactic that athletic director Warde Manuel directly acknowledged earlier this month.

Michigan's 2021 recruiting class appeared ready to fall apart at the finish line.

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates during the second half against Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

But it didn't.

Instead, despite a pair of early defections, the Wolverines held serve, signing the bulk of their class — and adding one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects in West Bloomfield running back Donovan Edwards.

On the surface, Michigan's relatively positive Wednesday is somewhat unexpected. Recruiting has a lot to do with relationships, and coaches who established bonds with the recruits may not be there for the duration of their careers. Meanwhile, the Wolverines finished 2-4 this season, with several blowout losses. The program is quite clearly at its lowest point since 2014 and trending in the wrong direction, too.

But maybeMichigan's recruits simply didn't process the losses and coaching uncertainty the same way as the general public.

“I was weighing my pros and cons with everything,” Edwards said. “I felt Michigan was the best fit for me. I felt as though the players that are coming in, we’re going to come in and turn it around.”

Perhaps they saw opportunity on a young, inexperienced team decimated by attrition and injuries, and in a program that averaged over nine wins per season 2015-19 and put dozens of players in the NFL during that span.

"It's not like I live underneath a rock," receiver Andrel Anthony told the Lansing State Journal. "I know what's going on. It doesn't play much of a factor to me hearing it.

"What really solidified my thought process was I don't think Harbaugh is going to leave. Even if he does happen to or whatever, I feel like Michigan is going to get a great coach and all of that, so it's not nothing to worry about."

So, for the most part, Michigan avoided disaster on Wednesday. Now, instead of wondering how many recruits the Wolverines would hold onto, the focus is upon whether this particular group can help dig Harbaugh and Michigan out of their current hole.

As it stands, the average rating of 0.9037 would rank third-highest among Harbaugh's classes at Michigan, behind 2017 and 2019. There are five top-100 recruits — according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, the second-most that Harbaugh has signed — providing an infusion of high-level talent to a roster that features three top-100 recruits. For comparison: Ohio State signed 12 on Wednesday alone.

Offensively, this is arguably the most talented group that Harbaugh has ever signed, with a five-star quarterback, top-50 running back, top-100 receiver, top-100 offensive tackle and four other four-star offensive players.

There are a few among that group who could make an immediate impact, too: J.J. McCarthy will be an early enrollee and will likely have an opportunity to win the starting job in 2021. Edwards and Xavier Worthy, who Wednesday re-affirmed his commitment to Michigan over Alabama, profile as dynamic play-makers who could see the field quickly.

It is the second consecutive recruiting cycle in which the Wolverines have added much-needed speed at the skill positions after landing A.J. Henning, Roman Wilson and Blake Corum in the 2020 class.The Wolverines have targeted players who, theoretically, can produce more explosive plays and fit the scheme of offensive coordinator Josh Gattis.

It is much harder to identify the plan on the other side of the ball.

While one of Michigan's top-100 recruits was linebacker Junior Colson, a dynamic prospect who could play a number of positions, he was just one of three four-star defenders signed by the Wolverines. Most of the lower-ranked prospects in the class come from the defensive side of the ball; meanwhile, four-star linebacker Branden Jennings (Maryland) and four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville (UCLA) both flipped their commitments and signed with other schools.

Michigan's defense struggled mightily this season, and while this recruiting class wouldn't have solved all of U-M's woes, it is also seemingly devoid of instant difference-makers aside from Colson.

At defensive end, Michigan signed just two prospects in four-star Kechaun Bennett and three-star TJ Guy. Last cycle, the Wolverines added two defensive ends in Braiden McGregor and Aaron Lewis, only for Lewis to transfer to Rutgers before the season began. Michigan probably didn't want to rely heavily on freshmen at defensive end in 2021. But, facing the possibility of losing both Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson, U-M didn't really re-stock the cupboard, either.

The same can be said regarding the interior of the defensive line, where the Wolverines signed just one prospect in three-star Dominick Giudice (who played defensive end in high school but seems ticketed for a move inside). Michigan did the exact same thing in the 2020 cycle, adding only one defensive tackle in Kris Jenkins, who was also a former defensive end in high school.

Giudice and Jenkins could pan out, but they'll need time (and a lot of weight) to reach their full potential at defensive tackle. The Wolverines definitely could've used someone like Oak Park's Rayshaun Benny, who committed to Michigan State, to bolster the talent and depth at defensive tackle.

As anyone who watched this season's team would know, the pass defense tanked because of cornerbacks' struggles. Only one cornerback, three-star Ja'Den McBurrows, signed with the Wolverines.

In a reply to a fan's tweet, director of recruiting Matt Dudek implied that the Wolverines would try to sign more defensive tackles and cornerbacks between now and the February signing period.

I’m feeling happy and generous so I’ll entertain this...class is FAR FROM DONE...it will play out better than you know at those positions and others...2 signing periods, believe it or don’t, enjoy the class, enjoy the day #GoBlue — Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) December 16, 2020

Perhaps Michigan will look to the transfer portal to cover any holes unaddressed by this class after the NCAA granted a one-time transfer with immediate eligibility. But the defense's downward slide doesn't seem any closer to ending than it did yesterday.

However, Michigan should probably be considered a winner of the early signing period, given the uncertainty facing the program and the possibility of more defections.

There are still plenty of questions about the Wolverines' ability to rebound next season, even if Michigan kept its recruiting class mostly intact.

