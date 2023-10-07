Michigan football availability report Week 6: Wolverines near full strength vs. Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS, Mn. — The Michigan football team is getting healthier and will be without just three players for its Week 6 game at Minnesota.

The Wolverines will be missing safety Zeke Berry, running back CJ Stokes and tight end Marlin Klein, according to the Big Ten's pregame availability report.

U-M also has three players listed as questionable: offensive lineman Myles Hinton, defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows and perhaps most importantly defensive tackle Mason Graham, who will be in uniform for the first time since Week 3 against Bowling Green.

SABIN: This week's news should increase Michigan football's urgency to win it all

Graham's availability was expected. U-M's standout sophomore on the interior line had been dealing with a hand injury for the past few weeks, but defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny told reporters Tuesday evening the expectation was for the Wolverines to get their starter back.

Hinton, meanwhile, started the first four games of the season at right tackle before he missed last week's matchup at Nebraska.

The Wolverines had been starting to work Ladarius Henderson into the left side more frequently, flexing Karsen Barnhart to right tackle and bumping Hinton to a depth position even prior to the setback. While it remains to be seen how much Henderson will play if and when he's healthy enough to do so, offensive line coach Sherrone Moore has made it clear he will need both this season.

Berry started Week 1 when U-M was without Rod Moore and recorded two tackles in 30 snaps against East Carolina. He has not played on defense since.

As for Minnesota, the Gophers are still extremely banged up, including standout freshman running back and Detroit native, Darius Taylor. Taylor starred at Walled Lake Western and took the Big Ten by storm, running 87 times for 532 yards (6.1 yards per carry) and four touchdowns in the first four weeks of his collegiate career.

Taylor surpassed 200 total yards in two of the last three games he played, but was injured late in an overtime loss to Northwestern. The Golden Gophers will also be without the services of standout wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, who is just 30 yards away from going over the 2,000 mark for his career.

Minnesota also won't have TE Pierce Walsh, LB Jack Tinnen, DB Jackson Powers, LB Zander Rockow, DL Hayden Schwartz and OL Jackson Ruschmeyer.

THE PICKS: Any chance Wolverines slip up vs. Gophers?

Tune into the "Hail Yes!" podcast wherever you listen to podcasts, with episodes twice per week during the Michigan football season. Catch all of our shows and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football availability report: Wolverines near full strength