Michigan football availability report vs. Indiana: RB Kalel Mullings out

The Michigan football team will be without its bell cow running back Saturday against Indiana (noon, Fox).

The Wolverines are missing four players according to the Big Ten's pregame availability report, highlighted by running back Kalel Mullings, as well as safety Zeke Berry, running back C.J. Stokes and tight end Marlin Klein.

Though the Wolverines are expected to have all of their starters in action when they kick off their first (and only) game in Ann Arbor in the month of October, Mullings' loss is a big one, having recently emerged as U-M's short-yardage back.

Mullings, a senior linebacker turned running back, has 23 carries for 147 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and one touchdown on the season and had drawn rave reviews from Jim Harbuagh particularly in recent weeks. Two weeks ago at Nebraska, he ran fivee times for 43 yards and had a 20-yard score. Perhaps most impressively, all five of his touches resulted in either a first down or a touchdown.

On the season, 11 of his 23 touches have moved the chains.

“He’s just really hitting it," Harbaugh said after his performance in Lincoln. "He’s really running good. His confidence is right there. He can write the book on what a big back is supposed to be doing,” Harbaugh said. “Striking while the iron is hot. Let’s go, Kalel. I’m all about it.

"Saw it coming the last few weeks. And now it’s here. Bodes well for us.”

Berry has not played since Week 1 vs. East Carolina, Stokes has not played since he ran twice against UNLV in Week 2, and Klein will miss his second consecutive game.

U-M does not have any players listed as questionable, which implies right tackle Myles Hinton is available after dealing with a knee injury the past two weeks.

The Hoosiers are without DB Jamier Johnson, RB Josh Henderson and OL Max Longman. QB Dexter Williams II, WR Cam Camper and and WR E.J. Williams Jr. are all questionable to play.

