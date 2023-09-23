Michigan football availability report vs. Rutgers: Mason Graham out for Big Ten opener

Jim Harbaugh is back on the sidelines for Michigan football's Big Ten opener against Rutgers, but the Wolverines are still shorthanded.

The Wolverines are without four players according to the Big Ten's pregame availability report, highlighted by defensive tackle Mason Graham.

Graham has just five tackles, a forced fumble and 0.5 sacks through three weeks, but he is an integral part of U-M's defensive front, particularly against the run. He also has four pressures and was the Wolverines' highest graded defensive player in Week 2 against UNLV according to Pro Football Focus (92.3).

Quarterback Alex Orji, defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows, and running back CJ Stokes also not be in uniform when the Wolverines kickoff Saturday (noon, Big Ten Network).

The good news for the Wolverines is the team's "questionable" list on the report is only six names long. The bad news is, five of those players are from one unit: the secondary.

Star cornerback Will Johnson has played just 10 snaps this season and been listed as questionable each week. Rod Moore, the team's starting strong safety, has yet to play a snap but after being previously as "out" in prior weeks, has been upgraded and should in uniform.

Whether or not he plays is not clear, but earlier this week defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said "I think we’re really, really close to having a full tilt back there, we’ll leave it at that. It’d be hopefully fun to see those guys back out there."

Safety Keon Sabb who has started in place of Moore is also listed as questionable, as is Zeke Berry, who received his first run in the secondary this season when he played 30 snaps in Week 1, but has yet to see the field on defense since.

Cornerback Amorion Walker, expected to compete with Josh Wallace for the starting corner spot opposite Will Johnson, is also questionable. He has yet to be in uniform for a game this season.

Wide receiver Darrius Clemons is listed as questionable. The sophomore has been banged up since late fall camp, however did play 13 snaps and have a 4-yard catch in Week 1, but hasn't seen the field since.

Rutgers will be without five players as well: offensive lineman Tyler Needham, defensive back Elijuwan Mack and wide receivers Chris Long, Jesse Ofurie and Nasiem Brantley.

