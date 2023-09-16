Michigan football availability report: Rod Moore out again Week 3 vs. Bowling Green

Michigan football will be without starting safety Rod Moore for the third consecutive game to begin the season.

Moore, an All-Big Ten honorable mention a season ago, is one of eight players U-M listed as "out" on its pregame availability report ahead of its matchup with Bowling Green (7:30 p.m., Big Ten Network).

U-M will also be without three other defensive backs, safety Zeke Berry and cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Amorion Walker, as well as edge rusher Cameron Brandt, running backs Benjamin Hall and CJ Stokes and wide receiver Darrius Clemons.

Standout sophomore cornerback Will Johnson was listed as "questionable" as is starting safety Makari Paige. Paige missed Week 2 vs. UNLV while Johnson, who missed the opener, played eight snaps against the Rebels as he works his way back from an offseason knee surgery.

Also listed as questionable is backup quarterback Jack Tuttle. The Indiana transfer — who backed up current Bowling Green starter Connor Bazelak with IU last year — took a late hit out of bounds on the first snap of his Michigan career last week.

Running back Tavierre Dunlap, defensive back German Green and wide receiver Payton O'Leary are also listed as questionable.

Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore will serve as head coach as Jim Harbaugh serves the final game of his university-imposed three-game suspension, as the NCAA continues to investigate U-M's coach for a series of Level II recruiting violations, and one Level I violation, when he was determined to "mislead investigators," as they probed into the Level II infractions.

Harbaugh will return next on Sept. 23 at home against Rutgers.

