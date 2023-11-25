Michigan football availability report: Everybody ready to go vs. Ohio State

Michigan football might not be at full health, but it will have its full compliment of players back in the fold for Saturday's (Fox, 12:14 p.m.) showdown with No. 2 Ohio State.

The Wolverines do not have a single player listed on the pregame Big Ten availability report; however offensive tackles LaDarius Henderson and Myles Hinton and running back Danny Hughes are all listed as questionable.

Henderson, the Arizona State transfer who didn't make the trip to College Park and missed last week's 31-24 victory over Maryland with an undisclosed injury he sustained late in the week, is expected to start, per ESPN's Jenny Taft.

Michigan players, including offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson (73) warm up before the East Carolina game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Meanwhile Hinton, the transfer right tackle from Stanford, is expected to return to his role as a depth piece and rotational body on heavy packages. He started in place of Henderson last week but sustained a knee injury in the third quarter, left the game with the assistance of trainers and did not return. Scans came back "negative" per acting coach Sherrone Moore.

Perhaps the best news, though, is Michigan's top pass catcher Roman Wilson isn't listed on the report at all.

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson makes a catch for a touchdown against Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Wilson took a big hit in the first quarter against the Terrapins, left the game and returned to the sideline in street clothes. Wilson leads Michigan in catches (37), yards (612), yards per catch (16.5) and touchdowns (10) and is expected to suit up and start per usual on Saturday.

The next step for Wilson is breaking out of his slump recent weeks. Wilson, who at one point led the nation in touchdowns, wasn't even targeted two weeks ago at Penn State and had just the one catch before leaving last week's game.

Ohio State is without WR Kyion Grayes, S Lathan Ransom, WR Kojo Antwi, DL Will Smith Jr and DL Jason Moore.

