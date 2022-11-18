Michigan football announces uniform combo for Illinois game

Saturday marks the final home game for Michigan football at The Big House, and with Illinois coming to town, as usual, there are questions about what the Wolverines would wear for senior day.

In the first four games of the home slate, the maize and blue wore exactly that — maize and blue. Then they went on the road to Iowa and wore blue pants for the first time in the season, which they wore with the home uniforms against Michigan State and then Nebraska. Against Indiana, they wore maize pants and white tops, and they wore all white at Rutgers.

For the final home game of the season, the Wolverines are returning to the classics, wearing the traditional blue jersey with maize pants, but also adding white accessories. All in all, it’s the primary home look for Michigan football.

There, of course, is but another game left after this one — a road contest at Ohio State. What the Wolverines wear next week is anybody’s guess.

List

Preview and Predictions: Michigan football vs. Illinois

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire