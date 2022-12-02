Michigan football announces uniform combination against Purdue
Michigan football is hoping to see all of its fans in Indianapolis wearing maize on Saturday night.
But the Wolverines announced on Friday they would be wearing blue — all blue against the Boilermakers.
For the fourth time this season, the maize and blue will come out wearing all blue uniforms. Michigan wore the same pants/jersey combination against Penn State, Michigan State, and Nebraska.
The Wolverines are set to play against Purdue for the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. This will mark the 60th meeting between the two schools — the first since 2017 — and Michigan leads the all-time series, 45-14.
Michigan is coming off a 12-0 regular season with wins against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. While Purdue won the Big Ten West with an 8-4 record.
