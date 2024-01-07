Michigan football announces uniform combination for national championship game

HOUSTON — There’s one final game of the 2023 season and it’s perhaps a big one. It’s the national championship game, for all the marbles. Michigan football vs. Washington, the final Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup before the Huskies join the Big Ten next season.

As the No. 1 team in the country, Michigan football is the home team at NRG Stadium in Houston and thus were already going to wear blue tops. But what else are they planning to wear? What color pants? What color accessories?

As expected, and much like the last time the Wolverines played the Huskies, Michigan will wear the ‘big game blues’ — blue tops, blue pants, blue accessories. The maize and blue have only lost one game having worn the all-blues, the 2021 College Football Playoff semifinal in the Capital One Orange Bowl against Georgia. The first time the look was unveiled in-game was against Washington that same year.

As noted, Michigan will also have the special 2024 patch over the Jordan insignia, indicating that it’s playing in the national championship game.

Kickoff at NRG Stadium will be at 7:30 p.m. EST.

