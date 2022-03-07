Michigan football announces summer 2022 trip

In 2017, Michigan football started to travel abroad, at the culmination of spring ball, by heading overseas to take in Rome, Italy. In 2018, the team ventured to Paris, France as well as Normandy. The following year, the team went to South Africa.

After two years of not traveling due to the coronavirus pandemic, the program will be on the move again, but this time, it isn’t going far.

As announced via a video released on Twitter, the Michigan football team will be venturing around the home state, taking in the state of Michigan, traveling to various areas locally. Unlike in previous trips, this will take place in the summer, the video announces.

Our program is excited to explore the great state of Michigan and all of the beauty it holds. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Jws7sqvCC2 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 7, 2022

Given the diversity of the state — from Pictured Rocks, to the west coast, to Traverse City and other northern cities — there will be a lot to take in for the football team in its travels.

Assuredly, we’ll get more details in the coming days.

