Michigan football announces staff changes

The offseason changes are now officially official.

Michigan football took to social media to announce the changes that took place in recent weeks. On Thursday, it was revealed that George Helow is moving on from the program, which was foreshadowed by the prodigal return of Chris Partridge, announced just over a week prior. Partridge spent the past three years coordinating the defense at Ole Miss.

With Matt Weiss having been fired and Helow gone, the Wolverines have elevated Sherrone Moore to the sole offensive coordinator position and Partridge is back coaching linebackers — his role in Ann Arbor in 2016-17. Thus, the staff changes are now complete.

Coaching Staff Updates: Sherrone Moore is now Offensive Coordinator and Chris Partridge has been named Linebackers Coach.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IPbnNOheA5 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 17, 2023

While it wasn’t expected that there would be any changes this offseason, it pales in comparison to the year previous, when the maize and blue Al had to replace both coordinators and do even more shuffling. This offseason should allow for more consistency — a boon given that Michigan has the fifth-most returning production from last year.



Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire