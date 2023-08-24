Michigan football announces interim coaches during Jim Harbaugh suspension

Michigan football issued a self-imposed suspension for head coach Jim Harbaugh spanning the first three games of the 2023 season. It was done in order to keep the NCAA at bay after the governing body of college athletics determined that Harbaugh had committed Level I violations by allegedly misleading investigators over Level II violations.

So, with Harbaugh out the first three games, who would take the reins? It turns out, it’s not just one coach, but four.

Per a Michigan football press release, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will be the head coach for the first game of the season, Week 1 against East Carolina. Week 2 will see safeties coach Jay Harbaugh oversee the team for the first half while running backs coach Mike Hart will be the head coach of the second half. Sherrone Moore, the team’s offensive coordinator, will be the head coach against Bowling Green in Week 3.

Strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert will act as the associate head coach while Jack Harbaugh will serve as the assistant head coach.

Coach Harbaugh Announces Coaching Duties for First Three Games of 2023.#GoBlue | https://t.co/MefGblhxXO pic.twitter.com/QlRDnaynxs — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 24, 2023

Per the release:

University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Thursday (Aug. 24) the head coaching duties for the three non-conference games of the 2023 season. In addition, Harbaugh has added the title of Associate Head Coach to Ben Herbert’s position as Director of Strength and Conditioning. Jack Harbaugh will continue to serve as the program’s Assistant Head Coach. Harbaugh has appointed Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter as the game day coach against East Carolina (Sept. 2) and Offensive Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Sherrone Moore with the head coaching duties against Bowling Green (Sept. 16). He will split the coaching responsibilities against UNLV on Sept. 9, with Special Teams Coordinator/Safeties Coach Jay Harbaugh handling the first half and Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Mike Hart leading the team in the second half. “I’m certain that all will be impressed with the four coaches’ ability to direct and manage the game,” said Harbaugh. “It’s been well documented that we have a very talented coaching staff and I believe that all 10 assistant coaches will be head coaches in the near future. They are all capable of leading a team at an elite level. I know that everyone will handle their responsibilities and help our players to be the best version of themselves on and off the field this fall and beyond.”

Michigan kicks off its season on Sept. 2 at The Big House.

