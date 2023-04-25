Michigan football announces future schedule changes, additions

Michigan football fans won’t have to wait long before the nonconference schedule gets a little more spicy than in recent years.

Last season and this upcoming season, the Wolverines didn’t see and won’t see a Power Five team in the nonconference slate. And while Michigan football was set to travel to Austin to face Texas in 2024, now the Longhorns will come to Ann Arbor instead, with the return trip now being swapped to 2027.

Additionally, Western Michigan will return to The Big House in both 2026 and 2029, while UTEP will face the maize and blue for the first time ever in 2026.

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced today (Tuesday, April 25) the completion of its non-conference football schedule in 2026 and the addition of a game for the 2029 season.

Michigan has added Western Michigan to its home schedule in 2026 and 2029. The Broncos will play visits to Michigan Stadium on Sept. 5, 2026, and again on Sept. 1, 2029. The two matchups are scheduled to be the season and home openers in both seasons. The Wolverines have compiled an 8-0 record all-time against the Broncos, with each game being played at Michigan Stadium.

U-M has also added UTEP to its 2026 schedule, with the Miners coming to the Big House on Sept. 19. The game will be the first played between the two programs and will come a week after Michigan hosts Oklahoma (Sept. 12) for the first time ever at Michigan Stadium.

Additionally, the location for the scheduled games with the University of Texas have been switched from the original contract. The Wolverines will host the Longhorns at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 7, 2024, and make the return visit to Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027.

