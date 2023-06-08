Michigan football announces 2024-25 Big Ten opponents

The Big Ten as we know it is changing, with 2023 being the last year of the iteration that had begun in 2014 with the additions of Rutgers and Maryland.

With USC and UCLA joining the conference in 2024, expanding the amount of teams to 16, that means the division-style scheduling was due to change.

We now know who Michigan football will play and there are some interesting matchups when it comes to the conference schedule.

Per usual, the Wolverines will play nine conference games, including rivals Michigan State and Ohio State. The maize and blue will also face both USC and UCLA in year one of the new-look conference, though they will play neither the following year.

We know our B1G opponents for 2024 and 2025#GoBlue | #B1Gfootball24and25 pic.twitter.com/0UKqBVItOo — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 8, 2023

2024 will also start the series with Texas in the nonconference with Oklahoma coming right after.

