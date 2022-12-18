Michigan football announces 2022 year-end team awards
Michigan football still has at least one game left in the 2022 season with the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl approaching on Dec. 31, but there’s still another order of business to attend to.
In past years, for nearly a century, the program held the annual football bust to give out the coveted M rings to the seniors as well as to bestow the year-end awards upon the team. In 2018, that tradition was changed from a banquet in Livonia to an awards ceremony at Crisler Center. But when COVID hit in 2020, even that became a casualty.
On Sunday, the Michigan football program announced its award winners via Twitter, sharing who all earned top honors amongst the team. You can see the winners below.
Scout team players of the year
Hard work doesn’t go unnoticed, and these three have been huge to the success of our team this season!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QUJaZQczm3
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2022
Rookies of the year
This group stepped in and made an immediate impact on the field!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IgJpS0rwY7
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2022
Most improved players
Proud of the continued growth and development of this group!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6qmi7ZInyO
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2022
Demonstrating success in the classroom
These two seniors have a true love for Michigan and have demonstrated success in the classroom!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/CuTdklucmm
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2022
Special teams awards
Special on special teams!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/NG96tdfN1T
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2022
Offensive awards
These guys have gotten it done on offense this season!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AU2OQ3amLf
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2022
Defensive awards
Our top defensive players this season!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Rb3xbblzF0
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2022
Best overall, team MVP
An amazing year deserving of these three awards.
Our MVP, @blake_corum #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4Sq4kEEki4
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2022