Michigan football announces 2022 year-end team awards

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read

Michigan football still has at least one game left in the 2022 season with the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl approaching on Dec. 31, but there’s still another order of business to attend to.

In past years, for nearly a century, the program held the annual football bust to give out the coveted M rings to the seniors as well as to bestow the year-end awards upon the team. In 2018, that tradition was changed from a banquet in Livonia to an awards ceremony at Crisler Center. But when COVID hit in 2020, even that became a casualty.

On Sunday, the Michigan football program announced its award winners via Twitter, sharing who all earned top honors amongst the team. You can see the winners below.

Scout team players of the year

Rookies of the year

Most improved players

Demonstrating success in the classroom

Special teams awards

Offensive awards

Defensive awards

Best overall, team MVP

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

