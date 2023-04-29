Michigan football All-American C Olusegun Oluwatimi drafted by Seattle Seahawks in Round 5

The best interior lineman in college football now has his first NFL home.

Olusegun Oluwatimi, the former Michigan football center, was drafted No. 154 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the NFL draft. The pick came minutes after Seattle selected fellow Wolverine Mike Morris with the 151st pick.

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi (55) lines up against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half of the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Oluwatimi transferred from Virginia and spent just one season in Ann Arbor, but his impact in anchoring the Joe Moore Award winning offensive line was as significant as any aspect of Michigan's journey back to Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff.

"I definitely feel I could've made the jump (to the NFL) last year, but we don't know if I would've got drafted," Oluwatimi told a group of reporters in Schembechler hall last month. "But at the end of the day, it's not where you start, it's where you finish ... but I feel like I positioned myself by coming here.

"I'm happy with where I'm at."

A former two-star recruit who started his career at Air Force, Oluwatimi spent the three seasons at UVA where he started 35 games before he transferred to U-M for his final year. In Ann Arbor, Oluwatimi won both the Rimington and Outland Trophy as the top center and interior lineman in the country, after he started 15 games, allowed just nine pressures and not a single sack.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) and offensive lineman Olusegun Oluwatimi (55) warm up ahead of the Maryland game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 309-pound transfer was the quarterback of Michigan's line, charged with recognizing and relaying different fronts and pressures. He was widely considered one of the savvier offensive linemen in Sherrone Moore's room and also showed he's athletic enough to pull on running plays and get outside and seal the edge on a toss.

The consensus All-American center was rated the No. 2 center in the nation in 2022, per Pro Football Focus.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan C Olu Oluwatimi drafted by Seattle Seahawks in Round 5