Michigan football already had motivation vs. Ohio State. Zak Zinter pushed it over the top

Hearts in their throats.

Prayers on their lips.

The Michigan football team circled around Zak Zinter.

The fallen senior captain.

In his final game in Michigan Stadium.

“Let’s go Zak!” the crowd chanted on Saturday during Michigan’s monumental 30-24 victory over Ohio State. “Let’s! Go! Zak!”

Medical personal put his left leg into an air cast and he was placed on a stretcher.

As if this stadium needed more drama.

As if this game against Ohio State needed more emotion — the entire season came down to this game, this final quarter, these moments.

Zinter raised his left hand into the air and gave thumbs up — as the crowd erupted — and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy hugged Zinter’s parents on the field.

Michigan receiver Roman Wilson and acting head coach/offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore celebrate Wilson's touchdown catch against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

As if this team needed something else to fight for.

As if this team needed any more adversity.

As if this team needed one last rallying cry.

Michigan vs. Everybody.

Now, everybody for Zak.

The Wolverines did some quick triage to their offensive line, trying to replace Zinter, although that would not be easy. Zinter is an Outland Trophy semifinalist for the nation’s best interior lineman and a midseason first-team All American. He was the heart and soul of that offensive line.

But on the next play, Michigan didn’t back down. The Wolverines ran the ball and Blake Corum broke a tackle and sprinted into the end zone for the go-ahead score.

As if to say: That’s for you, Zak!

Thumbs up.

Here come the Wolverines.

One last twist

Oh, that wasn’t the end.

This drama wouldn’t end. It was like an incredible TV series with episode after episode, and we were all sitting there, binge watching all of them in one afternoon.

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland runs against Ohio State safety Josh Proctor during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

After Michigan extended it to 27-17 in the fourth quarter, Ohio State wouldn’t fold. The Buckeyes answered when Kyle McCord hit Marvin Harrison Jr on a 14-yard touchdown.

And that brought us to The Drive.

Michigan took over with 8:05 left, and the Wolverines started marching down field.

Behind that triaged offensive line. Behind all these guys playing for Zak.

Sherrone Moore, the acting coach, was more than happy to keep it on the ground.

Corum for 6.

Donovan Edwards for 6.

Corum for 8.

The clock was bleeding down.

The win right there for Michigan.

Just keep eating the clock. Keep bleeding it.

Keep playing for Zak. For Harbaugh. For all of them.

And they got a field goal. A little more room for error.

Michigan held a 30-24 led with 65 seconds left.

Ohio State had the ball on their own 19. The Wolverines were playing without Will Johnson, the talented defensive back who also suffered a leg injury.

And the Buckeyes still had a chance, kept marching down field, until Rod Moore intercepted the ball.

Ending it for Michigan.

Can't overstate how big this was

This was a monumental win — Michigan has a clear path to the College Football Playoff. No offense, Iowa.

This was a win over adversity — injuries and suspensions.

Harbaugh sat out for the sixth time this season, which prompted many fans to wear “Michigan vs. Everybody” shirts.

And it prompted the Michigan cheerleaders to lay down on the field and spell “BET,” the unofficial battle cry of this team.

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

But Moore pushed all the right buttons, going for it three times on fourth down in the first half, and the Wolverines were successful on all four, as the Wolverines took a 14-10 halftime lead.

Moore simply outcoached Ohio State's fulltime head coach Ryan Day, who has now lost to Michigan for two three straight years. There were even rumors that he would attract a Texas A&M offer if he hit the open marked. “No way,” Urban Meyer said on the Fox pregame show.

But you have to wonder. Day just lost to U-M as Harbaugh sat on his couch.

This was a win for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy against the Ohio State defense. McCarthy was fantastic, buying times with his legs. Threading the needle to his receivers — he had a brilliant throw to Roman Wilson for a touchdown. Picking up key first downs with his scrambles.

Making great decisions, like dumping the ball off and letting his recievers run wild through the Buckeyes defense.

This was a win for Johnson, facing a monumental task, trying to guard Ohio State superstar Marvin Harrison Jr.

But Johnson won the first battle, making a huge interception.

This was a win for Michigan defense, making just enough big plays.

And this was a win for this entire fan base.

A throng came out of the stands and flooded the field, a sea of Maize and Blue.

Singing and dancing.

Thumbs up.

