Michigan football already beating Ohio State in one category: Perceived toughness

Trev Alberts knows what a sturdy, physical, imposing team looks like.

Back in his college days at Nebraska, he played on one. Those ‘90s Cornhuskers of Alberts’ vintage mauled their opponents up front and pummeled opponents into submission with their famed "Blackshirts" defense and relentless I-formation offense. They won with the grit and elbow grease now seen in the Michigan football program Alberts has come to admire.

In a radio interview earlier this week, the former Nebraska linebacker and current athletic director observed that the Wolverines have “the blueprint, in a lot of ways, to win Big Ten games,” noting that they attain results by playing great defense, controlling the line of scrimmage and running the ball.

Old-school purists love Michigan’s hard-nosed style that ossified during the program’s post-2020 resurgence, a period when Jim Harbaugh’s team has won 29 of its last 32 games and overtaken Ohio State as the biggest, baddest team in the conference.

In a span of 12 months, the Wolverines trampled the Buckeyes twice and flipped the script in that rivalry. All of a sudden, OSU finds itself in a vulnerable position and scarred by the perception that it had become soft under Ryan Day’s leadership. It led to Day’s combustible reaction last weekend in the immediate aftermath of the Buckeyes’ last-second victory over Notre Dame, when he called out former Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz for questioning his team’s toughness during the 86-year-old’s appearance last Friday on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“We’re not going to stand for that, because that’s not even close to true,” Day said. “We had one bad half a couple years ago up in Ann Arbor, we did in the second half. But every game we play in, we’re physical. We are. I don’t know where that narrative comes from.”

Day, of course, knew its origin. He had just cited where and when it began to gestate: at Michigan Stadium, on Nov. 27, 2021. From that point forward, it only grew more established, especially last fall when the Wolverines marauded through Columbus and plundered Day’s program in a 45-23 rout.

The conquest of the Buckeyes on their home field affirmed Michigan’s reputation as a tenacious bunch with a ruthless streak.

“I think that’s just who we are,” offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore said Wednesday. “I think that’s who Michigan is — built on blue-collar, built on toughness. ... And I know that’s what people see.”

It’s an identity the Wolverines worked hard to cultivate after experiencing the nadir of Harbaugh’s tenure in 2020. That year, Michigan had lost its way as it slid toward a 2-4 record during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wolverines routinely lost the battle in the trenches, finishing among the bottom 10 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in both rush attempts and time of possession.

For the first time since Harbaugh returned to Ann Arbor as coach in December 2014, there were questions about Michigan’s will to run in former coordinator Josh Gattis’ “Speed in Space” system. That led to internal discussions about the future of the program and how Michigan wanted to define itself.

Harbaugh and his staff settled on returning the Wolverines to their roots by playing complementary football built upon a rugged ground game and stout defense. The foundation of the team would be the offensive line, a unit that would now focus most of its energy on executing the kind of gap-blocking schemes synonymous with the smash-mouth approach Michigan had chosen. Almost instantly, the Wolverines’ reboot worked, leading them on a collision course with OSU.

At the same time, Day’s program drifted away from the power football that was a central component of former coach Urban Meyer’s spread offense. After Day took over in 2019, the running game slowly receded, as OSU’s rushing ranking fell from fifth that year to eighth in 2020 to outside the top 30 in both 2021 and 2022 before plummeting to 75th this year. The Buckeyes continued to boast a potent offense during that period. But they weren’t as brawny, relying more on splash than strength. An FBS-level coach wondered about the deleterious effect of “11” personnel on teams like Ohio State, which routinely executes plays with one running back, one tight end and three receivers on the field at the same time.

“The big knock on the spread offense … is that it is making you soft,” he told the Free Press in August. “Everything is check-downs, go-balls, crossing routes, all that kind of stuff, which is great. It’s all fine. However, when you practice and your defense is built to play 11 personnel teams, well, when somebody like Michigan decides 'we’re going to be a physical football team, that we’re going to be tough in both front sevens,' well, then you’re screwed when you play them.”

At the very least, it gives the Wolverines, and programs like them, a psychological edge and intimidation factor before they even play a down.

“In the Big Ten, everybody’s gonna go out there and want to be physical,” U-M defensive back Mike Sainristil said. “But we just want to go out there and be the more physical team at the end of the day.”

As running back Blake Corum said, “We bully bullies.”

That domineering spirit has helped make Michigan the king of the Big Ten playground. Alberts’ comments proved as much, showing that the bruising Wolverines command respect at the same time Day and the Buckeyes are publicly pleading for it.

