How Michigan football, Alabama match up according to advanced analytics services

Games aren’t played on paper, but if they were, Michigan football wouldn’t have to sweat playing Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Rose Bowl.

The Crimson Tide have won more national championships than any other team in history and Nick Saban is particularly formidable when it comes to winning in the postseason. But, with all the hype, how do the Wolverines matchup against the Tide on paper? It turns out, quite favorably.

Not just looking at stats but advanced analytics, Michigan football is the favorite in nearly every key metric over Alabama. We take a look at five services to see where the advantages lie for the maize and blue, and while the margins are slim according to most, the Wolverines do have some edges.

Parker Fleming, Stats-O-War

The independent statistician has Michigan football beating Alabama by the narrowest of margins, 25-24, with a win probability of 54.52%. The Wolverines rank higher in every metric other than RROE (rush rate over expected) on either side of the ball.

NEW YEAR'S SIX🧵 ROSE BOWL: ALABAMA v MICHIGAN pic.twitter.com/T7x6jBYx2E — parker fleming (@statsowar) December 14, 2023

PFF

Unlike some of the other advanced analytics we’re looking at, which are more predictive in nature, PFF simply rates and grades what teams have done. In that light, the Wolverines are ranked higher than Alabama in every metric other than special teams.

Michigan Alabama Overall 1 (95.5) 2 (94.6) Offense 8 (90.1) 11 (89.1) Defense 1 (95.6) 2 (93.8) Special Teams 22 (81.1) 3 (90.1)

ESPN SP+

SP+ is run by Bill Connelly and is predictive in nature. Per Connelly:

SP+ is indeed intended to be predictive and forward-facing. It is not a résumé ranking that gives credit for big wins or particularly brave scheduling — no good predictive system is. It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.

Michigan, in this one, stands pretty high above Alabama.

Michigan Alabama Overall 1 (32.1) 7 (23.7) Offense 10 (37.6) 11 (37.1) Defense 1 (7.4) 9 (15.4) Special Teams 4 (2.0) 2 (2.0)

FEI

FEI looks more at efficiency and here’s we’re looking at the opponent-adjusted ratings (meaning: Michigan gets no credit for beating up on bad teams). Still, the Wolverines are No. 1.

Michigan Alabama Overall 1 (1.45) 11 (.94) Offense 5 (1.41) 21 (.56) Defense 4 (1.53) 9 (1.22)

ESPN FPI

Finally, we’re looking at ESPN FPI, which was much derided at the beginning of the season due to ranking teams like LSU above Michigan football. While it was prescient with Texas, it missed pretty widely with the Wolverines. Still, it’s been quite rectified, as yet another service that has the maize and blue at No. 1.

FPI is fully predictive and has Michigan as the favorite to not only win the semifinal (55.9%) but to win the national championship (36.2%).

Michigan Alabama Overall 1 (27.6) 5 (24.9) Make NC game 55.9% 44.1% Win NC game 36.2% 26.7%

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire