How Michigan football and Washington Huskies match up on offense, defense

For the third straight year, Michigan football got to play in a College Football Playoff semifinal, but for the first time, the Wolverines emerged with a win. Now, the maize and blue will head to Houston to face off against an elite offense in the No. 2 Washington Huskies.

Washington is as good as it gets offensively in the country, but defensively — it’s not great. However, the Huskies prefer a shootout, so it will be incumbent on the maize and blue to force Washington to play Michigan’s brand of football compared to vice versa.

Styles makes fights and this couldn’t be two teams built any more different. Here’s how they look.

Michigan offense, Washington defense, by the numbers

Michigan offense (rank) Washington defense (rank) Passing 218.9 yards/game (73) 267.1 yards/game allowed (123) Rushing 159.5 yards/game (62) 137.07 yards/game allowed (43) Scoring 36 points/game (14) 24.1 points/game allowed (53) Total 378.4 yards/game (72) 404.1 yards/game allowed (97) First downs 20.1 first downs/game (70) 22.6 first downs/game allowed (122) Third down conversions 44.79% (26) 40.1% allowed (81) Red zone conversions 88.71% (31), TD: 72.58% (16) 69.57% allowed (74), TD: 70% allowed (117) Tackles for loss 45 allowed (4) 62 (103) Sacks 19 allowed (30) 21 (104)

Washington offense, Michigan defense, by the numbers

Washington offense (rank) Michigan defense (rank) Passing 350 yards/game (1) 150 yards/game allowed (2) Rushing 123.57 yards/game (102) 93.14 yards/game allowed (9) Scoring 37.6 points/game (10) 10.2 points/game allowed (1) Total 473.6 yards/game (10) 243.1 yards/game allowed (1) First downs 23.7 first downs/game (14) 13 first downs/game allowed (1) Third down conversions 46.84% (14) 30.22% allowed (12) Red zone conversions 85.92% (62), TD: 67.61% (27) 84% allowed (74), TD: 43.48% allowed (5) Tackles for loss 49 allowed (8) 82 (37) Sacks 11 allowed (4) 38 (15)

Also, according to ESPN SP+, Michigan has the No. 2 team overall, the No. 12 offense and No. 1 defense. Washington has the No. 12 team, the No. 4 offense and the No. 44 defense.

The Wolverines and Huskies will play on January 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire