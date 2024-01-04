How Michigan football and Washington Huskies match up on offense, defense
For the third straight year, Michigan football got to play in a College Football Playoff semifinal, but for the first time, the Wolverines emerged with a win. Now, the maize and blue will head to Houston to face off against an elite offense in the No. 2 Washington Huskies.
Washington is as good as it gets offensively in the country, but defensively — it’s not great. However, the Huskies prefer a shootout, so it will be incumbent on the maize and blue to force Washington to play Michigan’s brand of football compared to vice versa.
Styles makes fights and this couldn’t be two teams built any more different. Here’s how they look.
Michigan offense, Washington defense, by the numbers
Michigan offense (rank)
Washington defense (rank)
Passing
218.9 yards/game (73)
267.1 yards/game allowed (123)
Rushing
159.5 yards/game (62)
137.07 yards/game allowed (43)
Scoring
36 points/game (14)
24.1 points/game allowed (53)
Total
378.4 yards/game (72)
404.1 yards/game allowed (97)
First downs
20.1 first downs/game (70)
22.6 first downs/game allowed (122)
Third down conversions
44.79% (26)
40.1% allowed (81)
Red zone conversions
88.71% (31), TD: 72.58% (16)
69.57% allowed (74), TD: 70% allowed (117)
Tackles for loss
45 allowed (4)
62 (103)
Sacks
19 allowed (30)
21 (104)
Washington offense, Michigan defense, by the numbers
Washington offense (rank)
Michigan defense (rank)
Passing
350 yards/game (1)
150 yards/game allowed (2)
Rushing
123.57 yards/game (102)
93.14 yards/game allowed (9)
Scoring
37.6 points/game (10)
10.2 points/game allowed (1)
Total
473.6 yards/game (10)
243.1 yards/game allowed (1)
First downs
23.7 first downs/game (14)
13 first downs/game allowed (1)
Third down conversions
46.84% (14)
30.22% allowed (12)
Red zone conversions
85.92% (62), TD: 67.61% (27)
84% allowed (74), TD: 43.48% allowed (5)
Tackles for loss
49 allowed (8)
82 (37)
Sacks
11 allowed (4)
38 (15)
Also, according to ESPN SP+, Michigan has the No. 2 team overall, the No. 12 offense and No. 1 defense. Washington has the No. 12 team, the No. 4 offense and the No. 44 defense.
The Wolverines and Huskies will play on January 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas at 7:30 p.m. EST.