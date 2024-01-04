Advertisement

How Michigan football and Washington Huskies match up on offense, defense

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read
For the third straight year, Michigan football got to play in a College Football Playoff semifinal, but for the first time, the Wolverines emerged with a win. Now, the maize and blue will head to Houston to face off against an elite offense in the No. 2 Washington Huskies.

Washington is as good as it gets offensively in the country, but defensively — it’s not great. However, the Huskies prefer a shootout, so it will be incumbent on the maize and blue to force Washington to play Michigan’s brand of football compared to vice versa.

Styles makes fights and this couldn’t be two teams built any more different. Here’s how they look.

Michigan offense, Washington defense, by the numbers

Michigan offense (rank)

Washington defense (rank)

Passing

218.9 yards/game (73)

267.1 yards/game allowed (123)

Rushing

159.5 yards/game (62)

137.07 yards/game allowed (43)

Scoring

36 points/game (14)

24.1 points/game allowed (53)

Total

378.4 yards/game (72)

404.1 yards/game allowed (97)

First downs

20.1 first downs/game (70)

22.6 first downs/game allowed (122)

Third down conversions

44.79% (26)

40.1% allowed (81)

Red zone conversions

88.71% (31), TD: 72.58% (16)

69.57% allowed (74), TD: 70% allowed (117)

Tackles for loss

45 allowed (4)

62 (103)

Sacks

19 allowed (30)

21 (104)

Washington offense, Michigan defense, by the numbers

Washington offense (rank)

Michigan defense (rank)

Passing

350 yards/game (1)

150 yards/game allowed (2)

Rushing

123.57 yards/game (102)

93.14 yards/game allowed (9)

Scoring

37.6 points/game (10)

10.2 points/game allowed (1)

Total

473.6 yards/game (10)

243.1 yards/game allowed (1)

First downs

23.7 first downs/game (14)

13 first downs/game allowed (1)

Third down conversions

46.84% (14)

30.22% allowed (12)

Red zone conversions

85.92% (62), TD: 67.61% (27)

84% allowed (74), TD: 43.48% allowed (5)

Tackles for loss

49 allowed (8)

82 (37)

Sacks

11 allowed (4)

38 (15)

Also, according to ESPN SP+, Michigan has the No. 2 team overall, the No. 12 offense and No. 1 defense. Washington has the No. 12 team, the No. 4 offense and the No. 44 defense.

The Wolverines and Huskies will play on January 8 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas at 7:30 p.m. EST.

