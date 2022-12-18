Michigan football adds yet another high-profile transfer portal commitment

The rich just keep getting richer.

Michigan football has done better than anyone in the NCAA transfer portal thus far this cycle, reeling in 247Sports’ No. 1, No. 11, and No. 41 players in former Nebraska LB Ernest Hausmann, former Arizona State OL LaDarius Henderson, and former Stanford OL Myles Hinton, respectively.

The Wolverines have continued to be aggressive, this time bringing in the No. 24 player in the country according to 247Sports’ transfer portal rankings. Formerly of Coastal Carolina, Josaiah Stewart is an edge rusher considered to be a four-star as of current. And he just announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon that he’s becoming Michigan’s fourth commitment this offseason via the transfer portal.

Stewart had 3.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss for the Chanticleers this past season. Michigan is ranked the No. 1 team in the country via the 247Sports transfer rankings, even before Stewart joined the fold. Stewart played linebacker for Coastal Carolina and is listed at 6-foot-2, 235-pounds. He’s a former high school teammate of Mike Sainristil at Everett (Mass.).

The Wolverines are still looking to potentially add a cornerback and a tight end via the portal.

Michigan has been solid when it comes to adding via the portal, particularly this last year, when it brought in Rimington Trophy award-winner Olu Oluwatimi and former five-star Eyabi Okie.

