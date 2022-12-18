Michigan football adds Stanford OL transfer Myles Hinton, former 4-star recruit

Michigan football just keeps reloading its offensive line.

On Saturday night, a few hours after the Wolverines’ line was announced as the Joe Moore Award winner as the nation’s top line for the second straight season, it added Stanford transfer Myles Hinton, who posted an image of himself in a U-M uniform on Instagram with the caption, “Go Blue.”

The former Cardinal appeared in nine games this season after starting nine in 2021. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound Georgia native was a fourth-team preseason All-Pac-12 pick (by Phil Steele) this season.

He entered Stanford as a U.S. Army All-American in 2020 and a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He was rated the No. 74 player in the country and No. 6 at offensive tackle. In his first season in Palo Alto, he was named an outstanding freshman in the Cardinal program. He’ll arrive in Ann Arbor with two years of eligibility, thanks to the NCAA’s COVID waiver for the 2020 season.

Hinton is the younger brother of Christopher Hinton, who played three seasons on the defensive line for the Wolverines before declaring for the NFL draft after the 2021 season. He went undrafted, but landed with the Los Angeles Chargers, appearing in one game so far this season.

Both Hintons are the sons of former NFL offensive lineman Chris Hinton, a seven-time Pro Bowler with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons over 13 seasons from 1983-1995.

