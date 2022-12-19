Michigan football adds senior Stanford OL Drake Nugent via transfer portal

Michigan football might need to change its name to "Transfer U." at this rate.

For the fifth time this month, third time this weekend and second time Sunday, the Wolverines added a player via the transfer portal. Drake Nugent, a senior offensive lineman from Stanford, announced he will head to Ann Arbor for 2023 on Sunday evening on social media.

He will join his Stanford teammate Myles Hinton, a former four-star offensive lineman who declared via Instagram he would join Jim Harbaugh's team on Saturday evening, as well as OL Ladarius Henderson (Arizona State), LB Ernest Hausmann (Nebraska) and LB Josaiah Stewart (Coastal Carolina).

BUZZING FOR A TITLE:How Michigan football is making sure it doesn't blow another CFP shot vs. TCU

PALO ALTO TO ANN ARBOR:Michigan adds Stanford OL transfer Myles Hinton, former 4-star recruit

Michigan co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore high fives running back Donovan Edwards (7) after Edwards's scored a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half Nov. 26, 2022 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Nugent ranks No. 63 among transfers according to 247 Sports' composite rankings and joins Hausmann (No.1), Henderson (No. 11), Stewart (No. 24) and Hinton (No. 41) in what currently ranks as the No. 1 transfer class in the country.

Nugent played in 27 games across four years at Stanford, including 24 over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-1, 300-pound Colorado native was named to the 2022 watch lists for both the Rimington and Outland awards — both of which which were ultimately won by Michigan's Olusegun Oluwatimi, who came to the Wolverines from Virginia via the transfer portal a season ago.

Nugent is the third new lineman for offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, whose unit won the Joe Moore Award earlier this week as the best offensive line in the country for the second year in a row. The Wolverines are the first team to go back-to-back in the award's history.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: OL Drake Nugent follows Stanford teammate to Michigan football