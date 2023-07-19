Michigan football adds safety measure for players off the field

On July 8, a University of Michigan student riding an electric scooter collided with a moving sedan, which lead to the former’s death. The situation was tragic, and certainly avoidable. But with the proliferation of electric scooters on campus, intermixed with usual traffic, it’s a difficult situation to avoid altogether — the best that one can do is to wear safety gear in case of an accident.

On Wednesday, the Michigan football team announced it will be taking precautions for those players who do take scooters around campus. Given that such an incident could happen to anyone, and that several players utilize the various electric scooters as their mode of transportation in Ann Arbor, the team shared on Twitter that they are providing specialty helmets to protect players who opt to keep riding.

This is but another element that showcases how forward-thinking those associated with the program are. Kudos to the team for finding ways to allow players to continue to ride scooters around campus with at least an enhanced safety element in case an accident does become unavoidable.

