Michigan football adds K James Turner, Saline native, via transfer portal

Michigan football had few holes on its 2023-24 roster to begin with.

Now it seems to have one fewer. The Wolverines added former Louisville kicker James Turner to the roster via the transfer portal on Friday. Turner, a senior from Saline, made the announcement on social media.

Turner was the Cardinals' primary kicker the past three seasons, going 47-for-59 (79.6%) across 42 career games. As a junior, Turner set a program record for field goal percentage (90.9%), going 20-for-22 to also tie the school record for made field goals in a season.

Excited for this opportunity at the University of Michigan. GO BLUE! @UMichFootball — James Turner (@jamesturner004) April 28, 2023

Turner was named an All-ACC honorable mention last season as well as 2020, when he went 13-for-15. His range is somewhat limited — he's just 1-for-6 from 50 yards or further, with the one make a 50-yarder back in 2020 — but his accuracy from in close is elite for the college level.

He's 46-for-53 (86.7%) inside 50 yards and 32-for-33 (96.9%) from inside 40 yards.

He is the frontrunner to replace Jake Moody, the best kicker in program history. Moody, an NFL draft hopeful this weekend, left Ann Arbor as the program's all-time leader in points, field goals in a game (6), field goals in a season (29), field goals in a career (69), and longest field goal (59 yards).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football lands ex-Louisville K James Turner as transfer