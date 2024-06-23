Michigan football adds four-star RB Donovan Johnson from Florida for class of 2025

Michigan football has added a second running back commitment for the class of 2025, as four-star prospect Donovan Johnson reportedly verbally committed to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson, out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is rated as the No. 16 running back in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and the No. 232 player nationally. The 6-foot, 205-pound rising senior missed last season with a knee injury.

IMG running back Donovan Johnson (26) heads upfiled against Venice during their matchup at Powell-Davis Stadium in Venice. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

Johnson’s commitment was first reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

The running back, originally from Savannah, Georgia, chose the Wolverines over Power Four offers such as Colorado, Florida State, Georgia and Ohio State. His commitment follows that of three-star California running back Jasper Parker on June 15, as new U-M running backs coach Tony Alford, formerly of Ohio State, shores up the Wolverines’ run game.

Johnson is the ninth commit for U-M for 2025, and the fifth four-star in 247 Sports’ rankings.

