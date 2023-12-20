Michigan football adds a four-star EDGE on early signing day

Michigan football wasn’t expecting many fireworks on early signing day, but it got just the one it was hoping to see.

There weren’t a lot of prospects that the maize and blue were targeting that were uncommitted 2024 recruits. But after the Big Ten Championship Game and before early signing day, the Wolverines hosted Bowie (Md.) Bishop McNamara edge rusher Lugard Edokpayi and soon after, Michigan started receiving 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions that it would land the 6-foot-6.5, 215-pound pass rush specialist.

Amid the flurry of national letter of intent faxes coming in, Edokpayi made his decision, officially committing to the Wolverines on Wednesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Lugard Edokpayi tells me he has Committed to Michigan! The 6’7 230 EDGE from Bowie, MD chose the Wolverines over Maryland, Tennessee, & Minnesota “Remember the name #LeagueBound 〽️”https://t.co/fTHctD1hFa pic.twitter.com/3HeUJV2PbP — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 20, 2023

Maryland and Rutgers appeared to be the primary competition, but Edokpayi also had offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Minnesota, Michigan State, and others.

He’s rated the No. 169 player in the country per 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire