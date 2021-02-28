Michigan football adds former Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman through transfer portal

Michigan football lost one quarterback to the transfer portal earlier this month.

Now, the Wolverines have added a quarterback through the portal.

Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman announced his commitment to Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Michigan Wolverines content. ]

Bowman announced his decision to enter the portal in late January, stating that he is a graduate transfer with three years of eligibility remaining.

In three seasons with the Red Raiders, Bowman made 16 starts, battling injuries in each of his first two seasons.

He appeared in eight games during the 2020 season, completing 150 of 232 passes (64.7%) for 1,602 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a quarterback rating of 130.7. His best season came as a freshman in 2018 when Bowman played in eight games and completed 227 of 327 passes (69.4%) for 2,638 yards, 17 touchdowns, seven picks and a quarterback rating of 150.1.

[ How a policy Jim Harbaugh pushed could hurt Michigan football in its rebuild ]

With the addition of Bowman, Michigan now has four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: redshirt sophomore Cade McNamara, redshirt freshman Dan Villari and freshman J.J. McCarthy, a five-star recruit who enrolled early. McNamara was previously the only quarterback on the roster with game experience after former starter Joe Milton announced Feb. 18 his decision to transfer.

Story continues

Sep 26, 2020; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Alan Bowman (10) passes against the Texas Longhorns in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football lands Texas Tech transfer QB Alan Bowman