Michigan football adds Eastern Michigan twice to future schedules

As the 2024 Michigan football schedule continues to get hashed out in terms of kickoff times and channels carrying the games, the future schedule for the Wolverines has gotten a new addition.

The battle for Washtenaw County will resume after nearly two decades with the announcement that Michigan is adding Eastern Michigan to the schedule in 2027 and 2030. The two closest Division-I Football Bowl Subdivision schools have played 10 times in history, and, of course, the Wolverines are 10-0 against their rival from neighboring Ypsilanti.

The last time the Wolverines and Eagles played was in 2011 with a 31-3 win, but from 2005-11, U-M and EMU played every other year.

But previous to 2005, 1998 was the only time in modern college football history that Michigan played its neighbor in the MAC as the two previous matchups came in 1930 and 1931. The other three times that the Wolverines and Eagles faced off was in the 1800s.

All 10 meetings between Michigan and Eastern Michigan have taken place in Ann Arbor and, of course, once this two-game series concludes, all 12 on the books will also have been played at The Big House.

