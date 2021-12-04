Michigan football adds commitments from safety Zeke Berry, edge Ethan Burke

The commitments keep rolling in for Michigan football as coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff ride the momentum from a win over Ohio State last week.

U-M picked up verbal pledges from four-star safety Zeke Berry of De La Salle High School in California and three-star edge rusher Ethan Burke of Westlake High School in Texas. Both players are part of the 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Berry adds a serious jolt to Harbaugh's collection of prospects. Rated the No. 18 safety in the country and the 226th-best player overall on the 247Sports Composite rankings, Berry held additional scholarship offers nearly every high-level program on the West Coast: Oregon, Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Arizona State, among others. He also held offers from Tennessee, Louisville and Minnesota.

Berry becomes the third highest-rated prospect in Michigan's 2022 class behind five-star cornerback Will Johnson and four-star wideout Tyler Morris.

Though not as highly rated, Burke is an important commitment for defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald given the impending departures of edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and, most likely, David Ojabo. He joins three-star prospect Kevonte Henry as the only edge rushers in the Wolverines' incoming class.

Burke, who is listed at 6-7 and 225 pounds, chose Michigan over Kansas State, Baylor, Nebraska and Utah, among others. He's the No. 38 edge rusher and the No. 650 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The pledges from Berry and Burke give U-M 20 commitments in the 2022 class. As a whole, the group ranks 13th nationally and third in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Penn State.

