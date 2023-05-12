Michigan football adds commitment No. 17 in 2024

Michigan football continues to add to its No. 1 class in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Entering Friday with 16 verbal pledges, the Wolverines hoped to make it 17 by the end of day. Well, mission accomplished.

Though the maize and blue are strongly in the Olney (Md.) Good Counsel four-star Aaron Chiles sweepstakes — in fact, they likely lead for his services — Michigan is looking to add another linebacker from the Keystone State. 2024 Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan has become a priority for the Wolverines of late. Despite being ranked No. 597 in the country per the 247Sports Composite, Sullivan has some high-profile offers.

He made his final decision, committing to Michigan over Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Stanford, and Duke.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 LB Cole Sullivan has Committed to Michigan! The 6’4 200 LB from Pittsburgh, PA chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Wisconsin, & others. Sullivan is the 3rd LB commit in Michigan’s ‘24 Class 〽️https://t.co/VWUXoayZrG pic.twitter.com/1qFq2E8dZX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2023

Sullivan is the 17th commit of the 2024 class. At 597 overall, he’s actually the third-lowest pledge for the Wolverines this cycle at this juncture.

More!

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire