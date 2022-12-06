Michigan football adds Arizona State OL LaDarius Henderson from transfer portal

Arizona State Sun Devils lineman LaDarius Henderson during Pac-12 media day July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Michigan football has landed its first player from the transfer portal this December.

Offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, from Arizona State, announced Tuesday he will be joining the Wolverines for the 2023 season. Henderson, a 6-foot-5, 310-pound senior from Texas, started 29 games over four seasons, playing both left guard and left tackle. He was a captain this season for the Sun Devils (3-9), but broke a bone in his hand during an October game and missed the final six games. He has one season of college eligibility remaining.

Henderson, who will turn 21 on Dec. 11, tweeted a picture of himself with Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and assistants Grant Newsome, Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss.

"After much prayer and thought, I will be spending the last chapter of my college journey at The University of Michigan! GO BLUE!" Henderson wrote.

After much prayer and thought, I will be spending the last chapter of my college journey at The University of Michigan!



GO BLUE! 〽️🔵@CoachJim4UM @Coach_SMoore @MattdblU @grant_newsome pic.twitter.com/NbSjQJFgGd — LaDarius Henderson ⁷⁷ (@ladarius77) December 6, 2022

Henderson accepted an invite the East-West Shrine game, indicating he was ready to prepare for the 2023 NFL draft, but said he wanted to keep his options open and would not rule out coming back to college.

The Arizona Republic of the USA TODAY Network contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football adds LaDarius Henderson from transfer portal