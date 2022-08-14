Michigan football adds another TE to 2023 recruiting class: 3-star prospect Zack Marshall

With veteran tight ends Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker and Joel Honigford nearing the end of their Michigan football careers, the Wolverines are continuing to identify replacements on the recruiting trail.

And their latest target — three-star athlete Zack Marshall — gave U-M a verbal commitment Saturday afternoon. Marshall announced his decision on social media.

"First and foremost I want to thank God," Marshall wrote in a message on Twitter, "without his divine hand in all of our lives, none of this would be possible. Next I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends for always being there to motivate, love and care for me. Thank you for always pushing me to be my best and never letting me settle for anything less than great. I specifically want to thank my parents, my father for providing for our family, always being the most selfless and loving father I could ask for. And my momma for being my best friend, travel buddy, and Uber to and from practice for years. I love you both!

"I also want to thank all the coaches that have given me an opportunity to play at the next level. It's always been my dream to play D1 football and for that to now become a reality, I am so incredibly grateful. With that being said, I am excited, and blessed to announce that for the next 3-5 years I will be attending THE University of MICHIGAN!!!! GO BLUE!"

A native of Carlsbad, California, where he played both sides of the ball for Carlsbad High School, Marshall is the No. 684 overall prospect and the No. 60 athlete in the country, according to 247Sports. He held additional scholarship offers from Arizona, Boise State, California, Utah and Washington State, among others.

With his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame, Marshall straddles the fence between an oversized wide receiver and undersized tight end. The Wolverines project him to develop into the latter with tight ends coach Grant Newsome leading the recruitment. Marshall, who is part of the 2023 recruiting cycle, caught 44 passes for 1,012 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior last fall.

Marshall becomes the second tight end prospect to commit to Michigan in the '23 class, joining three-star prospect Deakon Tonielli from Oswego, Illinois.

The Wolverines' recruiting class now ranks 27th nationally and sixth in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.

