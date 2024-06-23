Advertisement

Michigan football adds another RB to 2025 class

isaiah hole
·2 min read

Michigan football had long courted 2025 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running back Jordon Davison, who visited Ann Arbor last week, but perhaps a midweek visit from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Donovan Johnson changed the calculus on who the maize and blue would take.

The Wolverines already had one tailback committed in Louisiana-based tailback Jasper Parker, but with IMG Academy producing multiple high-end prospects that Michigan has been targeting this cycle, it makes sense that at least one would drop.

Such ended up being the case. Johnson committed to wear a winged helmet at the next level days after his midweek visit.

Here is how Johnson rates according to the recruiting services.

Stars

Ovr

Pos

State

247Sports Composite

4

232

16

34

On3 Industry Ranking

4

239

15

33

247Sports

3

30

53

On3

4

242

19

40

Rivals

4

123

8

15

ESPN

4

19

37

Johnson was rated higher but fell in the rankings after missing his entire junior season with a knee injury. He was once rated No. 46 overall according to 247Sports.

His scouting report per On3:

Physically-gifted running back with an elite size-speed combination. Measured at over 6-feet and around 200 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as an elite athlete in the combine setting. Has a track background dating back to early high school, running in AAU national events. Began his career at Calvary Day in Savannah, Georgia prior to transferring to IMG Academy before his junior season. Has shown glimpses of his high-end athleticism on the field. A twitchy, explosive mover with tangible burst. Has the speed to pull away once in open space. Has the strength and size to break arm tackles. Shrugs off defenders. Has not played much meaningful football since transferring to IMG, adding ambiguity to his evaluation. Saw limited carries as a sophomore and has yet to play midway through his junior season. Will need to get back on the field to continue developing and add clarity to his evaluation.

He also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and others.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire