Michigan football adds another RB to 2025 class

Michigan football had long courted 2025 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei running back Jordon Davison, who visited Ann Arbor last week, but perhaps a midweek visit from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star Donovan Johnson changed the calculus on who the maize and blue would take.

The Wolverines already had one tailback committed in Louisiana-based tailback Jasper Parker, but with IMG Academy producing multiple high-end prospects that Michigan has been targeting this cycle, it makes sense that at least one would drop.

Such ended up being the case. Johnson committed to wear a winged helmet at the next level days after his midweek visit.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Donovan Johnson has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’1 215 RB from Savannah, GA chose the Wolverines over Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, & Ohio State “I’m home, Go Blue〽️” https://t.co/PyMb2AqNqz pic.twitter.com/KXwg4H89BS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2024

Here is how Johnson rates according to the recruiting services.

Stars Ovr Pos State 247Sports Composite 4 232 16 34 On3 Industry Ranking 4 239 15 33 247Sports 3 – 30 53 On3 4 242 19 40 Rivals 4 123 8 15 ESPN 4 – 19 37

Johnson was rated higher but fell in the rankings after missing his entire junior season with a knee injury. He was once rated No. 46 overall according to 247Sports.

His scouting report per On3:

Physically-gifted running back with an elite size-speed combination. Measured at over 6-feet and around 200 pounds prior to his junior season. Registers as an elite athlete in the combine setting. Has a track background dating back to early high school, running in AAU national events. Began his career at Calvary Day in Savannah, Georgia prior to transferring to IMG Academy before his junior season. Has shown glimpses of his high-end athleticism on the field. A twitchy, explosive mover with tangible burst. Has the speed to pull away once in open space. Has the strength and size to break arm tackles. Shrugs off defenders. Has not played much meaningful football since transferring to IMG, adding ambiguity to his evaluation. Saw limited carries as a sophomore and has yet to play midway through his junior season. Will need to get back on the field to continue developing and add clarity to his evaluation.

He also had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and others.

