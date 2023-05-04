Michigan football adds another kicker via transfer portal

Michigan football already dipped into the transfer portal to bring in kicker James Turner, the Saline, Michigan native who played four years of special teams for Louisville. Now the Wolverines are bringing in another, bolstering competition at the position entering the 2023 season.

After having spent one year at Mississippi State, Hudson Hollenbeck is on the move, seeking out a new venue for his services. With Jake Moody gone, the Wolverines were going to have to rely on either punter Tommy Doman to pull double-duty or freshman Adam Samaha to step into Moody’s five-year role. But now Turner and Samaha will have competition, as Hollenbeck is transferring to Michigan.

It’s a blessing to wear the historic Maize and Blue!! Let’s get to work @UMichFootball and GO BLUE!! Special thanks to @JayHarbaugh and @JTBrown721 for believing in me and presenting me with this amazing opportunity!! I am COMMITTED to the University of Michigan!!!! pic.twitter.com/HMpstRMBQg — Hudson Hollenbeck (@hollenbeck_h6) May 4, 2023

Hollenbeck registered no stats in 2022 and he’ll have four years of eligibility in Ann Arbor, should he choose to use them. He hails from Collierville, Tennessee, originally.

He’s also capable of handling punts, as he was a five-star punter via Kohl’s Kicking ratings. As a place kicker, he was a 4.5-star.

